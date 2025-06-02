+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
San Francisco Giants v Miami MarlinsGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants are set to host the San Diego Padres on Monday evening at Oracle Park, kicking off a four-game divisional series with Heliot Ramos and Manny Machado leading their respective squads.

San Diego rolls into the Bay Area at 33-24 following a series win over the Pirates. The Padres dropped the middle game 5-0 but bookended the set with victories, including a gritty 6-4 comeback win in the finale. After trailing 4-1 through four innings, the Friars strung together five unanswered runs to seal the series.

The Giants, sitting at 33-26, are also coming off a series triumph. They edged the Marlins in two of three games, including a 4-2 victory on Sunday. San Francisco jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning and held firm, despite going scoreless over the final five frames.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

DateMonday, June 2, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has provided steady offense for San Francisco, slashing .277 with 14 doubles, two triples, and six homers on the season. He enters the matchup riding a modest two-game hit streak and ranks 50th in MLB in RBIs. Meanwhile, Ramos has emerged as a key offensive spark, leading the club with a .295 batting average and 10 long balls. He’s been red-hot at the plate lately, hitting .429 over his last five games with a triple, a homer, two walks, and two RBIs.

Veteran Wilmer Flores continues to produce as well, matching Ramos with 10 home runs while pacing the club with 47 RBIs. Matt Chapman has also flexed his power with 10 homers on the year.

On the mound, San Francisco will turn to ace Logan Webb, who’s been sharp across 12 starts this season. The right-hander holds a 5-5 record with a 2.82 ERA. He last pitched on May 27 against the Tigers.

San Diego Padres team news

The Padres will counter with righty Stephen Kolek, who’s gone 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA through five starts. His most recent outing also came on May 27, when he faced Miami.

Offensively, San Diego continues to lean on Fernando Tatis Jr., whose 13 home runs lead the club and rank 13th in the majors. Manny Machado has been their most consistent hitter, boasting a team-best .308 batting average. Though not a leader in power numbers, he still ranks among the top 90 league-wide in both homers and RBIs.

Luis Arraez has been a valuable contributor as well, hitting .289 with 11 doubles and three triples, while Gavin Sheets tops the team in RBIs with 34.

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, June 3, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Giants)Landen Roupp
Starting Pitcher (Padres)TBC
TV ChannelNBCS-BA and SDPA
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, June 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Giants)Kyle Harrison
Starting Pitcher (Padres)Nick Pivetta
TV ChannelNBCS-BA and SDPA
LivestreamFubo

Game 4

DateThursday, June 5, 2025
First-Pitch Time3:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Giants)Robbie Ray
Starting Pitcher (Padres)Dylan Cease
TV ChannelNBCS-BA and SDPA
LivestreamFubo

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
01.05.25MLBSan Diego PadresSan Francisco Giants5 – 3
30.04.25MLBSan Diego PadresSan Francisco Giants7 – 4
19.03.25STSan Francisco GiantsSan Diego Padres4 – 3
10.03.25STSan Francisco GiantsSan Diego Padres7 – 4
05.03.25STSan Diego PadresSan Francisco Giants1 – 1
