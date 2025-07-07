How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants square off Monday in a matchup featuring two of the league’s most dangerous bats—Kyle Schwarber and Rafael Devers, both riding hot streaks into the week.

Philadelphia kicks off a road swing sitting atop the NL East, clinging to a slim 1.5-game cushion over the surging New York Mets. The Phillies are fresh off series wins over the Padres and Reds at home, outscoring opponents 14-11 across those five games. Though they’ve hovered near .500 on the road this season (23-21), the team has found ways to win with a balanced mix of power and pitching.

On the other side, the Giants have stumbled a bit of late. Now trailing the Dodgers by 8.5 games in the NL West, San Francisco is clinging to a wild-card spot with several clubs breathing down their neck. They split a four-game series with the Diamondbacks and entered Sunday having won one of the first two contests in their Bay Bridge set against the Athletics. Still, the Giants have been solid at Oracle Park, posting a 25-17 home record this year.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date Monday, July 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

San Francisco counters with Landen Roupp, who’s still finding his rhythm at the major league level. In his last start, Roupp went four innings and gave up two runs against the Diamondbacks, earning a no-decision in a game the Giants eventually won.

At the plate, Rafael Devers has been San Francisco’s go-to power bat. He’s belted 17 home runs and racked up 67 RBIs, ranking 25th and seventh in the majors in those categories, respectively. He enters this series with a five-game hitting streak and has collected four RBIs and three doubles over that stretch.

Jung Hoo Lee adds extra-base pop to the lineup with 18 doubles and seven triples to go along with his six homers. Heliot Ramos leads the club in batting average at .274, while veteran Wilmer Flores has contributed 11 home runs despite a dip in average to .238.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Leading the Phillies' offensive charge is Kyle Schwarber, whose bat has been on fire. He’s already launched 27 home runs and knocked in 63 RBIs this season, both team highs. While Schwarber’s batting average (.221) doesn’t tell the whole story, his advanced metrics do, he ranks 11th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among MLB hitters. He’s hit safely in three straight and is batting .263 with two homers and six RBIs in his last five contests.

Trea Turner has also been in a groove at the plate. The shortstop leads the team with a .299 batting average and carries a six-game hitting streak into this series. Over his last 10 games, Turner has posted a .302 average with a pair of long balls and four RBIs.

Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos have been steady contributors as well. Bohm enters this game riding an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in nine of his last 10 games. Castellanos continues to produce in the middle of the order with 22 doubles and 11 home runs.

Cristopher Sánchez gets the starting nod for the Phillies. The lefty was stellar in his most recent outing, tossing seven strong innings of one-run ball to earn the win against San Diego. Sánchez has been quietly effective all season long, showing impressive command and poise on the mound.

San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, July 8, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Giants) Robbie Ray Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Taijuan Walker TV Channel NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Giants) Justin Verlander Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Jesús Luzardo TV Channel NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH Livestream Fubo

