How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants will look to bounce back on Friday night at Oracle Park as they host JJ Bleday and the Oakland Athletics in the latest edition of the Bay Bridge Series. Both teams enter the contest in the thick of their respective division races but are looking to regain footing after recent stumbles.

The Giants come into the game with a 25-19 record, currently sitting third in the National League West. San Francisco dropped a heartbreaker in their most recent outing, falling 8-7 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game that featured lead changes and late-inning drama. The loss capped a rough stretch for the Giants, who have dropped five of their last six contests. On the bright side, the over has hit in three of their last four games, and upcoming series against the Nationals and Royals offer a chance to turn the tide.

The A’s, hovering at a .500 mark with a 22-22 record, occupy fourth place in the AL West. They’re licking their wounds after being dismantled 19-2 by the Dodgers in Los Angeles—a defeat that highlighted their recent woes. Oakland has lost six of its last eight, and much like the Giants, has seen plenty of high-scoring affairs lately, with the over hitting in six of their last seven outings. Following this series, they’ll take on the Phillies and Angels.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs. the Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

San Francisco’s offense is being carried by a few standout bats. Jung Hoo Lee has been a sparkplug near the top of the order, slashing .286 with 11 doubles, two triples, six homers, and 11 walks. He ranks 38th in both batting average and slugging percentage league-wide and has now hit safely in four consecutive games. Over his last five appearances, Lee is hitting .238 but has driven in six runs and launched a pair of homers.

Heliot Ramos leads the team in average at .288 and continues to deliver quietly effective at-bats, while Matt Chapman provides the power stroke with a team-high eight home runs. Wilmer Flores, who leads the Giants in RBIs with 33, enters this game on a three-game hitting streak and is batting .294 with two walks over his last five games.

On the mound, Logan Webb will get the nod for the Giants. The 28-year-old right-hander has been lights out so far this year, posting a 4-3 record with a stellar 2.60 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through nine starts (55.1 innings). He’s been particularly sharp in his last two appearances, allowing just three earned runs over 14 innings, walking only three batters while scattering 11 hits.

Oakland Athletics team news

Across the bay, the Athletics have seen a breakout performance from Jacob Wilson, who leads the club with a .347 batting average. Wilson ranks 31st in RBIs in the majors, even if his home run count doesn’t jump off the page. Tyler Soderstrom, however, brings the thunder, his 10 homers and 29 RBIs are both team-highs, putting him among the top 20 in MLB in both categories. Shea Langeliers has also been solid, batting .266 with eight homers and six doubles, while Brent Rooker shares the home run lead at 10.

Oakland will counter with southpaw JP Sears, who’s quietly been one of the most reliable arms in their rotation. The 29-year-old lefty holds a 4-2 record, accompanied by an impressive 2.80 ERA and a crisp 1.00 WHIP over eight starts. Sears has logged 45 innings so far this season and will look to neutralize a Giants lineup that has shown flashes of power but remains streaky.

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record