+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Francisco Giants v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
stream live with a 7 day free-trial
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants will aim to halt a three-game skid on Friday night when they welcome the struggling Colorado Rockies to Oracle Park for the opener of their weekend set.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

The Colorado Rockies may have some promising young pieces on the roster, but sustained success has remained elusive, and with a dismal 2-14 mark on the road this season, 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most forgettable campaigns in the team’s history.

San Francisco, on the other hand, has found a winning formula built on balance and cohesion. While they might lack the star-studded firepower of the Dodgers or Padres, the Giants’ strong 9-5 record at Oracle Park proves they’re more than capable of defending their turf against anyone in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date

Friday, May 2, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT

Venue

Oracle Park

Location

San Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

For San Francisco, outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has been the most consistent presence at the plate. The rookie is slashing .316 with three home runs and 18 RBI, placing him among the league’s top 40 in runs driven in. Veteran Wilmer Flores continues to provide the power, leading the Giants with seven home runs and 29 RBI. His RBI total ranks third in all of baseball.

Michael Yastrzemski, hitting .284 on the season, comes into this game on a mini two-game hit streak and has been swinging it well of late, hitting .350 over his last five games with a homer and a pair of RBI. Heliot Ramos has also stepped up, logging five straight games with a hit while hitting .412 during that stretch, including two home runs and a pair of walks.

Taking the ball for San Francisco will be left-handed Robbie Ray, who’s provided a steady hand for San Francisco's rotation. Ray has been in sharp form so far in 2025, carrying a clean 3-0 record with a 3.73 ERA. He’s also punched out 33 batters across 31.1 innings, showing flashes of the dominance that once earned him a Cy Young Award.

Colorado Rockies team news

On the other side, Hunter Goodman is the Rockies’ most productive bat so far. He leads the team in average (.267), homers (5), and RBI (15), and carries a four-game hit streak into the matchup. Over his last five games, Goodman has hit .278 with a home run and four RBI. Brenton Doyle has matched Goodman’s RBI total and continues to be a steady contributor, while Jordan Beck has also chipped in with five home runs.

Antonio Senzatela will toe the rubber for Colorado in the second game of the series, still searching for consistency this year. The veteran right-hander owns a bloated 5.22 ERA through six starts, having surrendered 17 earned runs over 29.1 innings, yet another example of the Rockies' ongoing struggles on the mound.

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies Series info

Game 3

Date

Saturday, May 3

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Jordan Hicks

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Ryan Feltner

TV Channel

NBCS-BA and COLR

Livestream

Fubo

Game 4

Date

Sunday, May 4

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Logan Webb

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

German Marquez

TV Channel

NBCS-BA and COLR

Livestream

Fubo

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

02.05.25

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Colorado Rockies

3 – 4

19.03.25

ST

Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants

3 – 1

11.03.25

ST

Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants

2 – 8

25.02.25

ST

San Francisco Giants

Colorado Rockies

2 – 2

29.07.24

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Colorado Rockies

5 – 4

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta