How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The San Francisco Giants will aim to halt a three-game skid on Friday night when they welcome the struggling Colorado Rockies to Oracle Park for the opener of their weekend set.
The Colorado Rockies may have some promising young pieces on the roster, but sustained success has remained elusive, and with a dismal 2-14 mark on the road this season, 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most forgettable campaigns in the team’s history.
San Francisco, on the other hand, has found a winning formula built on balance and cohesion. While they might lack the star-studded firepower of the Dodgers or Padres, the Giants’ strong 9-5 record at Oracle Park proves they’re more than capable of defending their turf against anyone in the league.
San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.
Date
Friday, May 2, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT
Venue
Oracle Park
Location
San Francisco, California
San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players
San Francisco Giants team news
For San Francisco, outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has been the most consistent presence at the plate. The rookie is slashing .316 with three home runs and 18 RBI, placing him among the league’s top 40 in runs driven in. Veteran Wilmer Flores continues to provide the power, leading the Giants with seven home runs and 29 RBI. His RBI total ranks third in all of baseball.
Michael Yastrzemski, hitting .284 on the season, comes into this game on a mini two-game hit streak and has been swinging it well of late, hitting .350 over his last five games with a homer and a pair of RBI. Heliot Ramos has also stepped up, logging five straight games with a hit while hitting .412 during that stretch, including two home runs and a pair of walks.
Taking the ball for San Francisco will be left-handed Robbie Ray, who’s provided a steady hand for San Francisco's rotation. Ray has been in sharp form so far in 2025, carrying a clean 3-0 record with a 3.73 ERA. He’s also punched out 33 batters across 31.1 innings, showing flashes of the dominance that once earned him a Cy Young Award.
Colorado Rockies team news
On the other side, Hunter Goodman is the Rockies’ most productive bat so far. He leads the team in average (.267), homers (5), and RBI (15), and carries a four-game hit streak into the matchup. Over his last five games, Goodman has hit .278 with a home run and four RBI. Brenton Doyle has matched Goodman’s RBI total and continues to be a steady contributor, while Jordan Beck has also chipped in with five home runs.
Antonio Senzatela will toe the rubber for Colorado in the second game of the series, still searching for consistency this year. The veteran right-hander owns a bloated 5.22 ERA through six starts, having surrendered 17 earned runs over 29.1 innings, yet another example of the Rockies' ongoing struggles on the mound.
San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies Series info
Game 3
Date
Saturday, May 3
First-Pitch Time
4:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Jordan Hicks
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Ryan Feltner
TV Channel
NBCS-BA and COLR
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 4
Date
Sunday, May 4
First-Pitch Time
4:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Logan Webb
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
German Marquez
TV Channel
NBCS-BA and COLR
Livestream
|Fubo
San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
02.05.25
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Colorado Rockies
3 – 4
19.03.25
ST
Colorado Rockies
San Francisco Giants
3 – 1
11.03.25
ST
Colorado Rockies
San Francisco Giants
2 – 8
25.02.25
ST
San Francisco Giants
Colorado Rockies
2 – 2
29.07.24
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Colorado Rockies
5 – 4