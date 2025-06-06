+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Minnesota Twins v Atlanta BravesGetty Images Sport
Stream Giants coverageStream FanDuel South
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants are set to welcome the Atlanta Braves to Oracle Park on Friday night as the two clubs kick off a three-game weekend set. With young slugger Heliot Ramos leading the charge for the home team and Marcell Ozuna anchoring the Braves’ offense, both sides will look to set the tone in the series opener.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Atlanta has stumbled out of the gate in 2025 and continues to search for consistency, even with Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the lineup. The Braves are in the midst of a four-game skid, having dropped a low-scoring matchup to Boston (3-1) before getting swept in a three-game set by Arizona (8-3, 2-1, 11-10).

Meanwhile, the Giants have quietly impressed despite playing in the ultra-competitive National League West. Overshadowed by division rivals to start the year, San Francisco has carved out a solid 35-28 record and remains very much in the playoff conversation.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA, and FDSSO
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

DateFriday, June 6, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

Atlanta Braves team news

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
16.08.24MLBSan Francisco GiantsAtlanta Braves6 – 0
15.08.24MLBSan Francisco GiantsAtlanta Braves2 – 13
14.08.24MLBSan Francisco GiantsAtlanta Braves3 – 4
13.08.24MLBSan Francisco GiantsAtlanta Braves0 – 1
05.07.24MLBAtlanta BravesSan Francisco Giants2 – 4
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta