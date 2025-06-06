How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants are set to welcome the Atlanta Braves to Oracle Park on Friday night as the two clubs kick off a three-game weekend set. With young slugger Heliot Ramos leading the charge for the home team and Marcell Ozuna anchoring the Braves’ offense, both sides will look to set the tone in the series opener.

Atlanta has stumbled out of the gate in 2025 and continues to search for consistency, even with Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the lineup. The Braves are in the midst of a four-game skid, having dropped a low-scoring matchup to Boston (3-1) before getting swept in a three-game set by Arizona (8-3, 2-1, 11-10).

Meanwhile, the Giants have quietly impressed despite playing in the ultra-competitive National League West. Overshadowed by division rivals to start the year, San Francisco has carved out a solid 35-28 record and remains very much in the playoff conversation.

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date Friday, June 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

Atlanta Braves team news

