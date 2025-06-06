How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The San Francisco Giants are set to welcome the Atlanta Braves to Oracle Park on Friday night as the two clubs kick off a three-game weekend set. With young slugger Heliot Ramos leading the charge for the home team and Marcell Ozuna anchoring the Braves’ offense, both sides will look to set the tone in the series opener.
Atlanta has stumbled out of the gate in 2025 and continues to search for consistency, even with Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the lineup. The Braves are in the midst of a four-game skid, having dropped a low-scoring matchup to Boston (3-1) before getting swept in a three-game set by Arizona (8-3, 2-1, 11-10).
Meanwhile, the Giants have quietly impressed despite playing in the ultra-competitive National League West. Overshadowed by division rivals to start the year, San Francisco has carved out a solid 35-28 record and remains very much in the playoff conversation.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Francisco Giants will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|Friday, June 6, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players
San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|16.08.24
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|6 – 0
|15.08.24
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|2 – 13
|14.08.24
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|3 – 4
|13.08.24
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|0 – 1
|05.07.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|San Francisco Giants
|2 – 4