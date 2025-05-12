+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
San Francisco Giants v Minnesota TwinsGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants return home to Oracle Park on Monday night to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with seasoned ace Justin Verlander set to take the mound against Merrill Kelly.

Arizona entered Sunday’s series finale with the Dodgers looking to notch a series win after splitting the first three games. They edged Los Angeles 5-3 and blanked them 3-0 in two of the first three contests, bouncing back nicely despite a wild 14-11 loss in between. The Diamondbacks come into this NL West tilt sitting at 21-19.

Meanwhile, the Giants were looking to salvage the finale of their road trip in Minnesota on Sunday after dropping two tightly contested games at Target Field, 3-1 and 2-1. Prior to that, San Francisco had been trending upward, taking consecutive series against the Rockies and Cubs. They’ll arrive home with a 24-16 record, hoping to reset against a divisional foe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: FS1
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA, ARID
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in San Francisco, California.

Date

Monday, May 12, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT

Venue

T-Mobile Park

Location

San Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

Verlander, the 42-year-old veteran right-hander, is still searching for his first win of 2025. He's posted an 0-2 record with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP over eight starts, totalling 42 innings. In his most recent outing last Tuesday, he went five innings against the Cubs, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks in a no-decision.

At the plate, the Giants have leaned on outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who leads the club with a .286 average. While not a major power threat, his home run total ranks outside the league’s top 100, he’s quietly driven in runs and consistently gets on base. Matt Chapman has provided more pop, leading the team with eight homers and ranking 30th in both home runs and RBIs across MLB.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Heliot Ramos has been red-hot of late, entering Monday on a three-game hitting streak. Over his last five outings, Ramos has scorched opposing pitchers with a .625 batting average, three doubles, two long balls, and seven RBIs. He’s raised his season numbers to a strong .278 with 10 doubles and seven home runs. Fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is also swinging the bat well, hitting .276 with seven doubles and five homers.

The Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly, who brings a 3-2 mark into his ninth start of the year. The 36-year-old owns a 4.09 ERA and a sharp 1.04 WHIP through 44 innings. Last time out, he took the loss against the Mets, allowing three earned runs on six hits in 6.1 innings of work.

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks Series info

Game 1

Date

Monday, May 12

First-Pitch Time

9:45 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Giants)

Justin Verlander

Starting Pitcher (Dbacks)

Merrill Kelly

TV Channel

Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Tuesday, May 13

First-Pitch Time

9:45 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Giants)

Robbie Ray

Starting Pitcher (Dbacks)

Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Wednesday, May 14

First-Pitch Time

3:45 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Giants)

Jordan Hicks

Starting Pitcher (Dbacks)

Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID

Livestream

Fubo

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/23/25

ST

San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks

7 – 7

03/06/25

ST

Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants

5 – 11

09/26/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants

8 – 2

09/25/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants

0 – 11

09/24/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants

3 – 6

