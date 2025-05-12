How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The San Francisco Giants return home to Oracle Park on Monday night to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with seasoned ace Justin Verlander set to take the mound against Merrill Kelly.
Arizona entered Sunday’s series finale with the Dodgers looking to notch a series win after splitting the first three games. They edged Los Angeles 5-3 and blanked them 3-0 in two of the first three contests, bouncing back nicely despite a wild 14-11 loss in between. The Diamondbacks come into this NL West tilt sitting at 21-19.
Meanwhile, the Giants were looking to salvage the finale of their road trip in Minnesota on Sunday after dropping two tightly contested games at Target Field, 3-1 and 2-1. Prior to that, San Francisco had been trending upward, taking consecutive series against the Rockies and Cubs. They’ll arrive home with a 24-16 record, hoping to reset against a divisional foe.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in San Francisco, California.
Date
Monday, May 12, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
Venue
T-Mobile Park
Location
San Francisco, California
San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players
San Francisco Giants team news
Verlander, the 42-year-old veteran right-hander, is still searching for his first win of 2025. He's posted an 0-2 record with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP over eight starts, totalling 42 innings. In his most recent outing last Tuesday, he went five innings against the Cubs, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks in a no-decision.
At the plate, the Giants have leaned on outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who leads the club with a .286 average. While not a major power threat, his home run total ranks outside the league’s top 100, he’s quietly driven in runs and consistently gets on base. Matt Chapman has provided more pop, leading the team with eight homers and ranking 30th in both home runs and RBIs across MLB.
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Heliot Ramos has been red-hot of late, entering Monday on a three-game hitting streak. Over his last five outings, Ramos has scorched opposing pitchers with a .625 batting average, three doubles, two long balls, and seven RBIs. He’s raised his season numbers to a strong .278 with 10 doubles and seven home runs. Fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is also swinging the bat well, hitting .276 with seven doubles and five homers.
The Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly, who brings a 3-2 mark into his ninth start of the year. The 36-year-old owns a 4.09 ERA and a sharp 1.04 WHIP through 44 innings. Last time out, he took the loss against the Mets, allowing three earned runs on six hits in 6.1 innings of work.
San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks Series info
Game 1
Date
Monday, May 12
First-Pitch Time
9:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Giants)
Justin Verlander
Starting Pitcher (Dbacks)
Merrill Kelly
TV Channel
Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Tuesday, May 13
First-Pitch Time
9:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Giants)
Robbie Ray
Starting Pitcher (Dbacks)
Brandon Pfaadt
TV Channel
MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Wednesday, May 14
First-Pitch Time
3:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Giants)
Jordan Hicks
Starting Pitcher (Dbacks)
Eduardo Rodríguez
TV Channel
MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID
Livestream
|Fubo
San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/23/25
ST
San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks
7 – 7
03/06/25
ST
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
5 – 11
09/26/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
8 – 2
09/25/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
0 – 11
09/24/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
3 – 6