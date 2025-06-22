How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave welcome Washington Spirit to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday in a marquee NWSL clash between two of the league’s top sides.

Both teams are separated by just a point in the standings. San Diego sits third with 23 points, while Washington is fifth with 22, and a win could see either side jump into the top three as the season nears its midpoint. The match, which will be broadcast nationally and feature the club’s first-ever “Pups at the Pitch” dog-friendly event, is expected to be fiercely contested, with both teams boasting potent attacks and strong recent form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Diego Wave FC vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

The match will be played on Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

San Diego Wave enter this fixture on a hot streak, having gone 6-1-1 in their last eight matches and leading the league in assists (20) and possession. Their attack has been dynamic, with 24 goals from 13 different players, led by Adriana Leon, Kimmi Ascanio, Delphine Cascarino, and María Sánchez.

The squad is largely healthy, though forward Trinity Byars remains out for the season with a knee injury suffered in college.

Washington Spirit team news

Washington Spirit arrives in San Diego after seeing their league-best away win streak snapped in Portland, but they still boast a 5-1-0 road record, best in the NWSL this season. The Spirit are missing several key players due to injury, including star forward Trinity Rodman, midfielder Leicy Santos, and striker Ashley Hatch, who is chasing a major goal milestone.

Washington recently bolstered their attack by signing Italian forward Sofia Cantore, though she will not join the squad until July. Despite the absences, the Spirit remain organized and resilient, and a win would mark their first-ever victory in San Diego.

