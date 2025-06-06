How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Seattle Reign FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will host Seattle Reign at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday in the NWSL.

San Diego enters the match in strong form, sitting second in the NWSL with a 6-2-2 record and 20 points. Seattle Reign, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings with a 4-2-4 record and 14 points.

Despite San Diego’s high league position, their historical record against Seattle is poor, with only one win in eleven previous meetings. That lone victory came in March 2024, when Emily van Egmond scored a dramatic 98th-minute winner. In their most recent meeting, Seattle came from behind to win 2-1, with goals from Bethany Balcer and Veronica Latsko overturning Kyra Carusa’s early strike for San Diego.

San Diego Wave FC vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

The match will be played at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego Wave FC team news

San Diego’s attack has been notably productive at home, averaging more than a goal per game, and they have scored in both halves in the majority of their home matches.

Their defense, however, has not kept a clean sheet at home this season, conceding in every match. Seattle’s away form is mixed, but they are more defensively solid, conceding fewer goals per game than San Diego at home.

San Diego have benefitted from standout performances by players like Gia Corley, Kenza Dali, and Delphine Cascarino, who have provided goals and assists throughout the season.

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign have undergone significant changes off the field, including new ownership and the addition of key players such as Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Nérilia Mondésir, which has added speed and versatility to their attack. Defensively, the additions of Madison Curry and Emily Mason have bolstered their backline, while veteran Cassie Miller provides experience in goal.

Both teams are without any absentees for the clash on Friday.

