How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will face Angel City in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

These two teams are tied on 15 points in the NWSL standings but the hosts are on top due to a better goal difference. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks though, as San Diego are winless in their last five games and Angel City have lost three games in a row.

San Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.30 pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

The Wave will be glad to welcome Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Kailen Sheridan back into the squad following their international commitments.

France star Delphine Cascarino has joined the team and will be expected to feature in the lineup.

San Diego Wave predicted XI: Beall; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Dahlkemper; Doniak, Colaprico; Morgan, Sanchez, McCaskill; Bennett.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner, Beall, DeLisle Defenders: Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Janae Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez Midfielders: Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Doniak, McCaskill, DeMarco, Enge, Altschuld, Ascanio, Pulver Forwards: Morgan, Cascarino, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Bennett, Ali, Turnbow, Jones, Sodoma

Angel City FC team news

Sydney Leroux will be the go-to player in the final third as Angel City try to climb above their opponents in the league standings.

The team does not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/08/24 Angel City P 0 - 0 San Diego Wave Summer Cup 24/05/24 Angel City 0 - 0 San Diego Wave NWSL 06/08/23 San Diego Wave 1 - 1 Angel City NWSL Challenge Cup 29/06/23 Angel City 2 - 1 San Diego Wave NWSL Challenge Cup 18/06/23 San Diego Wave 1 - 2 Angel City NWSL

