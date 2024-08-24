How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego Wave will face Angel City in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.
These two teams are tied on 15 points in the NWSL standings but the hosts are on top due to a better goal difference. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks though, as San Diego are winless in their last five games and Angel City have lost three games in a row.
San Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FC kick-off time
|Date:
|August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
San Diego Wave FC team news
The Wave will be glad to welcome Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Kailen Sheridan back into the squad following their international commitments.
France star Delphine Cascarino has joined the team and will be expected to feature in the lineup.
San Diego Wave predicted XI: Beall; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Dahlkemper; Doniak, Colaprico; Morgan, Sanchez, McCaskill; Bennett.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner, Beall, DeLisle
|Defenders:
|Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Janae Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez
|Midfielders:
|Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Doniak, McCaskill, DeMarco, Enge, Altschuld, Ascanio, Pulver
|Forwards:
|Morgan, Cascarino, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Bennett, Ali, Turnbow, Jones, Sodoma
Angel City FC team news
Sydney Leroux will be the go-to player in the final third as Angel City try to climb above their opponents in the league standings.
The team does not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game.
Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson
|Defenders:
|Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond
|Forwards:
|Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/08/24
|Angel City P 0 - 0 San Diego Wave
|Summer Cup
|24/05/24
|Angel City 0 - 0 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|06/08/23
|San Diego Wave 1 - 1 Angel City
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|29/06/23
|Angel City 2 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|18/06/23
|San Diego Wave 1 - 2 Angel City
|NWSL