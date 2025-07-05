How to watch today's San Diego FC vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego and Houston Dynamo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego FC host Houston Dynamo at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday in their first-ever MLS meeting, with both teams at opposite ends of the Western Conference standings.

San Diego, the league’s newest franchise, have enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign and currently sit atop the West with 39 points from 20 matches. They return home after sweeping a three-game road trip, defeating Vancouver, Dallas, and Minnesota, and have now won four straight matches.

Houston Dynamo, in contrast, sit 11th in the West with 23 points from 20 matches. They recently ended a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 home win over St. Louis City SC, courtesy of Ezequiel Ponce’s fifth league goal of the season.

San Diego FC vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

San Diego FC team news

The hosts' attack is the most prolific in MLS, with 41 goals scored, and they are especially dangerous late in games, having netted 13 times in the final 15 minutes this season. Anders Dreyer leads the team with nine goals and 13 assists, while Hirving Lozano has contributed six goals and 13 goal involvements in just 15 appearances.

Tomás Ángel has also emerged as a key impact substitute, scoring a stoppage-time winner in Dallas. With no fresh injury concerns, they will be hoping to continue their winning run.

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston have struggled on the road, with most of their five league draws coming away from home and only two clean sheets in their last seven matches across all competitions. The Dynamo’s attack has been inconsistent, and the squad will be without defender Erik Sviatchenko due to a lower-body injury.

