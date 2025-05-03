How to watch today's San Diego FC vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego will take on FC Dallas in the MLS at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides will be aiming to solidify their positions in the Western Conference. San Diego, impressive early in their debut MLS campaign, have hit a rough patch with three consecutive defeats, while FC Dallas arrive unbeaten on the road in 2025 and riding high after a dramatic 4-3 comeback win in Miami. This matchup offers a test of San Diego’s resilience and provides Dallas an opportunity to make club history by extending their road unbeaten streak to seven games.

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.15pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC team news

San Diego FC have been adjusting to the demands of their inaugural MLS season, showing early promise but recently struggling as opponents adapt to their style. Star signing Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who missed time with a hamstring injury, has returned to action and is available for selection, boosting their attacking options.

Danish Designated Player Anders Dreyer leads the team in goals, while fellow new arrivals Luca de la Torre and Marcus Ingvartsen have added quality in midfield and attack. The squad is largely healthy, and head coach Mikey Varas will look to his blend of international experience and youth to snap the losing streak and reassert their early-season form.

FC Dallas team news

FC Dallas are unbeaten on the road this season and enter the match full of confidence after their thrilling victory at Inter Miami. However, they are dealing with a lengthy injury list: Geovane Jesus, Marco Farfan, Sebastian Lletget, Léo Chú, Petar Musa, and Enzo Newman are all out, while Paxton Pomykal is questionable. Despite these absences, manager Eric Quill has instilled consistency and resilience in his squad, which has repeatedly come from behind to secure results on the road. Dallas will rely on their depth and organized approach as they aim to extend their historic unbeaten away run.

