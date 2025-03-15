How to watch today's San Diego vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego will take on Columbus Crew in the MLS at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

Both these teams are on seven points in their conference standings and fancy their chances of winning this cross-conference fixture. The hosts are heading into the game on the back of a solid 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake last week and will ride on that momentum.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Diego FC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC team news

San Diego will be without their Mexican talisman, Hirving Lozano, after he sustained a hamstring injury in his previous outing.

The team is also missing Heine Gikling Bruseth, Andres Reyes, and Manu Duah, all sidelined with injuries.

Columbus Crew team news

Guatemalan goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a broken finger, while Lassi Lappalainen is also ruled out.

Rudy Camacho has joined the list of absentees after suffering a hamstring injury.

