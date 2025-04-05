How to watch today's San Diego FC vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between San Diego FC and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego FC will play their Major League Soccer (MLS) home game against Seattle Sounders at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts won their last match 3-2 against Los Angeles FC, while the Sounders look to snap a winless run of three straight league games following the 1-1 draw with SJ Earthquakes last weekend.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between San Diego FC and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

San Diego FC vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

MLS match between San Diego FC and Seattle Sounders will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC team news

Leg injuries have confined Andres Reyes and Marcus Ingvartsen to the treatment room, while Emmanuel Boateng and Hirving Lozano remain doubts.

Pafos loanee Onni Valakari will lead the line of attack.

Seattle Sounders team news

As for the visitors, Paul Arriola, Pedro De la Vega, Danny Musovski and Jordan Morris are all sidelined with their respective injuries.

Midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting is expected to be included squad after making the bench last time out, while Cristian Roldan, Jesus Ferreira and Albert Rusnak are likely to form the front three once again.

