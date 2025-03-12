How to watch today's San Diego State vs Wyoming MWC women's championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego State vs Wyoming NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

San Diego State delivered a statement performance, knocking off top-seeded UNLV (25-7) 71-59 in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (24-9) punched their ticket to the championship game for the second consecutive season, using a balanced scoring attack and stifling defense to take down the four-time defending regular-season champs.

San Diego State's defense set the tone, holding UNLV to just 28% shooting from the field and 23% from beyond the arc. After a gritty opening quarter, the Aztecs found their rhythm, hitting five of their first six shots in the second period. That hot streak fueled a 15-3 run, sending SDSU into the half with a 33-20 advantage. Panganiban was a key catalyst, scoring eight points in the second quarter alone.

The Aztecs extended their cushion to 21 points in the third before UNLV mounted a comeback, trimming the deficit to seven with an 18-5 surge. But SDSU kept its composure, closing out the game for a 12-point victory.

On the other hand, Wyoming will compete for the Mountain West Tournament title for the second time in three seasons after taking down sixth-seeded Fresno State 57-45 on Tuesday night at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The No. 2 seed Cowgirls found themselves in a battle of momentum swings, but a 15-0 scoring surge midway through the second half proved to be the game-changer. That decisive stretch allowed Wyoming to seize control and never look back, securing its place in the championship showdown.

San Diego State vs Wyoming: Date and tip-off time

San Diego State and Wyoming Cowgirls will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch San Diego State vs Wyoming on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Diego State Aztecs and Wyoming Cowgirls on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

San Diego State Aztecs team news & key performers

Five Aztecs finished in double figures, showcasing the team's depth. Veronica Sheffey led the charge with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while Naomi Panganiban added 14 points, including a crucial second-quarter surge. Kim Villalobos filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Jazlen Green and Adryana Quezada each chipped in 10 points.

Offensively, San Diego State was dialed in, shooting 46% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and an impressive 87% from the free-throw line. The Aztecs improved to 19-2 this season when three or more players hit double figures, proving once again that their strength lies in depth and execution.

Wyoming Cowgirls news & key performers

Despite shooting 40.4% from the field (21-of-52) and 30.4% from beyond the arc (7-of-23), Wyoming made its mark on the boards, outmuscling Fresno State 42-25 in the rebounding battle.

A second-half scoring surge may have swung momentum, but it was the Cowgirls' defensive intensity that ultimately kept the Bulldogs at bay. That defensive charge was anchored by Emily Mellema, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, who set the tone at the point of attack.

On the offensive end, MW Player of the Year Allyson Fertig delivered a commanding performance, leading the way with 17 points and 18 rebounds. She absorbed contact on both ends and carved her name into the record books, becoming the first player in Mountain West history to post back-to-back 15-point, 15-rebound games in the conference tournament.