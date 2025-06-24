How to watch San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres (42-36), riding the hot bat of Luis Arraez, who’s extended his hitting streak to 10 games, are set to host the struggling Washington Nationals (33-46) on Tuesday night at PETCO Park.

Washington continued its downward spiral over the weekend, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Dodgers in the decisive game of their three-game series on Sunday. With that loss, the Nationals have now fallen in 13 of their last 15 contests and began the week firmly planted in fourth place in the NL East, trailing the division-leading Phillies by 15 games.

Meanwhile, San Diego is starting to build some momentum of its own. The Padres pulled off a dramatic walk-off win against the Royals on Sunday, notching their second straight victory and closing out the weekend on a high note. They entered Monday sitting third in the NL West standings, just five games behind the first-place Dodgers and showing signs of renewed confidence at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Monday, June 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado continues to anchor the Padres' offense, leading the team with a .305 batting average while also pacing San Diego with 46 RBIs. Across the league, Machado ranks 14th in average, 27th in OBP, and 22nd in slugging, proving to be one of baseball’s most complete hitters this season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the club’s primary source of power, launching 14 home runs, tied for 30th in MLB, though he sits 90th in RBI. Tatis has hits in back-to-back games and is trying to shake off a mini-slump, hitting just .118 over his past five games, with one homer, four walks, and three driven in.

Luis Arraez has quietly been a steady contributor, batting .279 with 16 doubles, four triples, and three homers. Arraez brings a nine-game hitting streak into Monday’s tilt and has batted .289 with four RBIs over his last 10 games. Gavin Sheets, another offensive bright spot, enters play hitting .262 with 12 homers and 11 doubles.

Ryan Bergert is expected to take the hill for his ninth outing, and fifth start, of the season as the Padres continue their series. The right-hander has been sharp in limited action, carrying a 1-0 record alongside an impressive 1.88 ERA and 0.958 WHIP. Through 24 innings, Bergert has issued nine free passes while punching out 19 batters.

Washington Nationals team news

On the Nationals’ side, rookie sensation James Wood continues to shine, leading the club in average (.279), home runs (21), and RBIs (57). His home run total places him sixth among all big-league hitters, while his RBI tally ranks ninth. He’s been the engine of the Nats' offence during a trying season.

C.J. Abrams is swinging the bat well, batting .277 with 16 doubles, 11 homers, and two triples. He ranks 57th in the majors in home runs and remains a dynamic presence at the top of the order. Luis Garcia Jr. is hitting .271 with 18 doubles and seven long balls, while Nathaniel Lowe has added 13 home runs despite a modest .229 batting average.

On the other side, the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams, who’s set to make his 16th start of the campaign. The veteran righty has endured his share of struggles this year, posting a 3-8 record with a 5.54 ERA and 1.446 WHIP across 74.2 innings of work. He’s walked 18 and struck out 58 in that span as he looks to find more consistency on the mound.

San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, June 24, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Ryan Bergert Starting Pitcher (Nationals) Trevor Williams TV Channel MLB Network, SDPA and MASN2 Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, June 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Nick Pivetta Starting Pitcher (Nationals) MacKenzie Gore TV Channel SDPA and MASN2 Livestream Fubo

San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record