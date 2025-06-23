How to watch San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will host C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Monday night at PETCO Park to open a three-game series between two clubs navigating different trajectories.

Washington showcased its slugging potential in Saturday’s win over the Dodgers, using the long ball to claim the second game of their series at Chavez Ravine. Entering Sunday, the Nationals sat at 32-45, occupying fourth place in the NL East and trailing the division-leading Mets by 14 games.

Meanwhile, San Diego snapped a rough stretch with a much-needed victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, picking up just their third win in the past 10 contests. The Padres began Sunday with a 41-35 record, sitting third in a competitive NL West — five games behind the division-leading Dodgers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Monday, June 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado continues to anchor the Padres' offense, leading the team with a .305 batting average while also pacing San Diego with 46 RBIs. Across the league, Machado ranks 14th in average, 27th in OBP, and 22nd in slugging, proving to be one of baseball’s most complete hitters this season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the club’s primary source of power, launching 14 home runs, tied for 30th in MLB, though he sits 90th in RBI. Tatis has hits in back-to-back games and is trying to shake off a mini-slump, hitting just .118 over his past five games, with one homer, four walks, and three driven in.

Luis Arraez has quietly been a steady contributor, batting .279 with 16 doubles, four triples, and three homers. Arraez brings a nine-game hitting streak into Monday’s tilt and has batted .289 with four RBIs over his last 10 games. Gavin Sheets, another offensive bright spot, enters play hitting .262 with 12 homers and 11 doubles.

Right-hander Stephen Kolek will take the hill for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. The 27-year-old holds a 3-2 record along with a 3.59 ERA and a 1.291 WHIP through 52.2 innings, striking out 37 while issuing 19 walks.

Washington Nationals team news

On the Nationals’ side, rookie sensation James Wood continues to shine, leading the club in average (.279), home runs (21), and RBIs (57). His home run total places him sixth among all big-league hitters, while his RBI tally ranks ninth. He’s been the engine of the Nats' offense during a trying season.

C.J. Abrams is swinging the bat well, batting .277 with 16 doubles, 11 homers, and two triples. He ranks 57th in the majors in home runs and remains a dynamic presence at the top of the order. Luis Garcia Jr. is hitting .271 with 18 doubles and seven long balls, while Nathaniel Lowe has added 13 home runs despite a modest .229 batting average.

Lefty Mitchell Parker will get the start for Washington. The 24-year-old enters his 16th outing of the campaign with a 4-8 record, a 4.59 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP across 80.1 innings. He’s walked 31 and struck out 58 thus far and will be tasked with slowing down a Padres offense desperate to string together wins.

San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, June 24, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Ryan Bergert Starting Pitcher (Nationals) Trevor Williams TV Channel MLB Network, SDPA and MASN2 Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, June 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Nick Pivetta Starting Pitcher (Nationals) MacKenzie Gore TV Channel SDPA and MASN2 Livestream Fubo

San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record