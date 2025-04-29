How to watch San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres vs the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are set to square off in a brief two-game set beginning Tuesday night at PETCO Park, as both clubs jockey for early control of the NL West.

San Francisco enters the series riding a wave of momentum, having taken four of its last five contests, including a hard-fought 3-2 win over the reigning champion Texas Rangers on Sunday. After stumbling in the series opener, the Giants bounced back with two consecutive wins to clinch the home series.

Meanwhile, the Padres are trending in the opposite direction. San Diego suffered a 4-1 loss to the Rays on Sunday, extending their skid to four straight and marking their seventh defeat in the last nine outings. The slump has dropped them to 17-11 overall, now trailing the Giants by 1.5 games in the divisional standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SDPA, NBCS-BA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 am PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Tuesday, April 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 am PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

For San Diego, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the offensive engine. He leads the club in homers (8), RBIs (18), and batting average (.346). Tatis ranks seventh in home runs across the majors and 24th in RBIs. He carries a three-game hit streak into Tuesday’s tilt and is hitting .333 over his last five games, adding two doubles and a walk. Manny Machado has been a steady contributor, slashing .272 with 10 doubles, two home runs, and 10 walks. Xander Bogaerts is batting .242 and has notched eight doubles and 13 walks. Gavin Sheets has chipped in with a .275 average, three homers, and four doubles.

Nick Pivetta gets the nod for the Padres in what will be his sixth start of the season. The right-hander has been a revelation on the mound, boasting a 4-1 record, a stellar 1.20 ERA, and a 0.767 WHIP. Over 30 innings, he’s struck out 30 while issuing just seven free passes.

San Francisco Giants team news

Jung Hoo Lee has been a key spark plug for San Francisco, pacing the team with a scorching .324 batting average. League-wide, the rookie standout ranks ninth in batting, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Lee has hit safely in five straight games, batting .368 over that span with a double, a pair of walks, and an RBI. Wilmer Flores has been the power source for the Giants, leading the club with seven homers and 28 RBIs, good for 13th and first in MLB, respectively. Matt Chapman has struggled with consistency at the plate but has still managed five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .214. Mike Yastrzemski brings a .277 average into the series along with six doubles and four home runs. He’s collected at least one hit in two straight games and has batted .250 with a homer and two RBIs over his last five outings.

San Francisco will hand the ball to Logan Webb for Tuesday’s opener. The right-hander has been dominant so far in 2025, entering his seventh start with a 3-1 record, a 1.98 ERA, and 44 strikeouts across 36.1 innings. He’s walked just 10 batters and posted a 1.101 WHIP.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, April 29 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Nick Pivetta Starting Pitcher (Giants) Logan Webb TV Channel SDPA and NBCS-BA Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Wednesday, April 30 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Michael King Starting Pitcher (Giants) Landen Roupp TV Channel SDPA and NBCS-BA Livestream Fubo

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record