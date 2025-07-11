How to watch San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The red-hot Philadelphia Phillies, perched atop the NL East, are heading west to square off against the San Diego Padres for a three-game weekend set at Petco Park.
The Phils are looking to keep the surging New York Mets at bay, while the Padres remain in the thick of the NL playoff hunt, clawing for ground in the ultra-competitive NL West.
Game 2 of the series will see Ranger Suárez toe the rubber for Philadelphia. The lefty has been lights-out this season, boasting a 7-2 record and an elite 1.99 ERA across 12 starts. He's delivered 10 quality starts, allowed just seven homers in 77 innings, and struck out 73 with a 1.03 WHIP.
In his latest outing—a 5-1 win over the Reds—he gave up one run over five solid innings. Suárez has been particularly dominant away from home, going 4-2 with a razor-sharp 1.06 ERA on the road. The Padres, meanwhile, are still weighing their pitching options for that game.
San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres will take on the Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.
|Date
|Friday, July 11, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|PETCO Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players
San Diego Padres team news
As for the Padres, they continue to scrap for playoff positioning, engaged in a tight race with the Giants and now eyeing the suddenly vulnerable Dodgers. San Diego split the first two games of their current homestand against Arizona, but fell 8-2 on Wednesday after giving up four homers and managing just four hits. Starter Dylan Cease was tagged for six runs in six innings.
The Friars haven’t named a starter for Friday’s opener. Michael King was moved to the 60-day IL, likely ending his 2025 campaign, while veteran Yu Darvish just returned from a lengthy injury layoff and is expected to pitch Sunday, giving him additional recovery time. That leaves a decision between spot starters like Matt Waldron or Kyle Hart, unless Ryan Bergert, currently on the IL, is cleared in time. Hart has a 5.83 ERA in seven outings (six starts), while Bergert has been solid in limited action, going 1-0 with a 2.67 ERA in nine appearances.
San Diego is also dealing with injuries to starters Joe Musgrove, Michael King, and reliever Jhony Brito, all of whom are sidelined indefinitely.
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Philly heads to San Diego riding high after a 13-0 rout of the San Francisco Giants in Wednesday’s finale. After dropping the first two games of that series, the Phillies exploded late, scoring nine runs over the final two innings. Bryce Harper went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a homer, while Kyle Schwarber also went deep in a 17-hit onslaught.
Injury-wise, the Phillies are without relievers Christian McGowan, Jose Alvarado, shortstop Carson Taylor, and starter Aaron Nola, all of whom remain sidelined.
San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|07/03/2025
|Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres
|5–1
|07/02/2025
|Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres
|4–6
|07/01/2025
|Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres
|4–0
|06/19/2024
|Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres
|2–5
|06/19/2024
|Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres
|4–3