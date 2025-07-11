How to watch San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Philadelphia Phillies, perched atop the NL East, are heading west to square off against the San Diego Padres for a three-game weekend set at Petco Park.

The Phils are looking to keep the surging New York Mets at bay, while the Padres remain in the thick of the NL playoff hunt, clawing for ground in the ultra-competitive NL West.

Game 2 of the series will see Ranger Suárez toe the rubber for Philadelphia. The lefty has been lights-out this season, boasting a 7-2 record and an elite 1.99 ERA across 12 starts. He's delivered 10 quality starts, allowed just seven homers in 77 innings, and struck out 73 with a 1.03 WHIP.

In his latest outing—a 5-1 win over the Reds—he gave up one run over five solid innings. Suárez has been particularly dominant away from home, going 4-2 with a razor-sharp 1.06 ERA on the road. The Padres, meanwhile, are still weighing their pitching options for that game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: SDPA, NBCS-PH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Friday, July 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

As for the Padres, they continue to scrap for playoff positioning, engaged in a tight race with the Giants and now eyeing the suddenly vulnerable Dodgers. San Diego split the first two games of their current homestand against Arizona, but fell 8-2 on Wednesday after giving up four homers and managing just four hits. Starter Dylan Cease was tagged for six runs in six innings.

The Friars haven’t named a starter for Friday’s opener. Michael King was moved to the 60-day IL, likely ending his 2025 campaign, while veteran Yu Darvish just returned from a lengthy injury layoff and is expected to pitch Sunday, giving him additional recovery time. That leaves a decision between spot starters like Matt Waldron or Kyle Hart, unless Ryan Bergert, currently on the IL, is cleared in time. Hart has a 5.83 ERA in seven outings (six starts), while Bergert has been solid in limited action, going 1-0 with a 2.67 ERA in nine appearances.

San Diego is also dealing with injuries to starters Joe Musgrove, Michael King, and reliever Jhony Brito, all of whom are sidelined indefinitely.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Philly heads to San Diego riding high after a 13-0 rout of the San Francisco Giants in Wednesday’s finale. After dropping the first two games of that series, the Phillies exploded late, scoring nine runs over the final two innings. Bryce Harper went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a homer, while Kyle Schwarber also went deep in a 17-hit onslaught.

Injury-wise, the Phillies are without relievers Christian McGowan, Jose Alvarado, shortstop Carson Taylor, and starter Aaron Nola, all of whom remain sidelined.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record