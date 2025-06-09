How to watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Two National League West heavyweights lock horns on Monday night, and we've got your Dodgers vs Padres preview teed up for the series opener.
The Dodgers (38-27, 1st in the NL West) will send right-hander Dustin May to the mound, hoping he can deliver a solid outing after an up-and-down start to the season. May sits at 3-4 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the second-place Padres (35-27) counter with Nick Pivetta, who’s been one of the more consistent arms in their rotation. Pivetta enters with a 6-2 record, 3.16 ERA, and 76 strikeouts, and ranks top 30 league-wide in ERA and top 20 in WHIP and strikeouts.
- Local TV Channel: SDPA, SportsNet LA
- Streaming service: Fubo
San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT at Petco Park in San Diego, California .
|Date
|Monday, June 9, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Petco Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players
San Diego Padres team news
San Diego, on the other hand, has struggled to find consistent offensive firepower. They rank middle of the pack or worse in most key batting metrics: 14th in average (.248), 17th in OBP (.314), 21st in runs (258), and 22nd in slugging (.377). Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 13 homers, and Gavin Sheets isn't far behind with 11. Sheets also leads in RBIs (38), while Manny Machado chips in with 32 RBIs, 17 doubles, and nine home runs. The Padres have six batters with 21 or more RBIs and have managed 153 extra-base hits over 63 games.
Where the Friars shine is on the pitching side, boasting a top-five opponent batting average (.226), sixth-best team ERA (3.43), and a solid 1.21 WHIP. While Dylan Cease leads the team in wins, it’s Nick Pivetta who has quietly become their go-to man, topping the staff in strikeouts and WHIP.
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Los Angeles remains an offensive juggernaut, leading the league with a .266 team batting average and sitting second in runs scored (360), on-base percentage (.341), and slugging (.460). Shohei Ohtani is leading the home run charge with 23 bombs, with Andy Pages trailing at 12.
Teoscar Hernández has knocked in a team-best 43 runs, followed closely by Freddie Freeman with 40. In total, the Dodgers have eight hitters with at least 29 RBIs. Through 65 games, LA has smacked 111 doubles, nine triples, and 101 homers — good for 221 extra-base hits.
However, the Dodgers’ pitching has left more to be desired, ranking 23rd in ERA (4.13), 17th in WHIP (1.30), and 16th in opponent batting average (.241). Still, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been the bright spot on the staff, leading the team in wins (6), ERA (2.20), and strikeouts (86).
San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|02/24/25
|Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 San Diego Padres
|ST
|10/12/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 San Diego Padres
|MLB
|10/10/24
|San Diego Padres 0-8 Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|10/09/24
|San Diego Padres 6-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|10/07/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 2-10 San Diego Padres
|MLB