How to watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two National League West heavyweights lock horns on Monday night, and we've got your Dodgers vs Padres preview teed up for the series opener.

The Dodgers (38-27, 1st in the NL West) will send right-hander Dustin May to the mound, hoping he can deliver a solid outing after an up-and-down start to the season. May sits at 3-4 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the second-place Padres (35-27) counter with Nick Pivetta, who’s been one of the more consistent arms in their rotation. Pivetta enters with a 6-2 record, 3.16 ERA, and 76 strikeouts, and ranks top 30 league-wide in ERA and top 20 in WHIP and strikeouts.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SDPA, SportsNet LA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT at Petco Park in San Diego, California .

Date Monday, June 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

San Diego, on the other hand, has struggled to find consistent offensive firepower. They rank middle of the pack or worse in most key batting metrics: 14th in average (.248), 17th in OBP (.314), 21st in runs (258), and 22nd in slugging (.377). Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 13 homers, and Gavin Sheets isn't far behind with 11. Sheets also leads in RBIs (38), while Manny Machado chips in with 32 RBIs, 17 doubles, and nine home runs. The Padres have six batters with 21 or more RBIs and have managed 153 extra-base hits over 63 games.

Where the Friars shine is on the pitching side, boasting a top-five opponent batting average (.226), sixth-best team ERA (3.43), and a solid 1.21 WHIP. While Dylan Cease leads the team in wins, it’s Nick Pivetta who has quietly become their go-to man, topping the staff in strikeouts and WHIP.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Los Angeles remains an offensive juggernaut, leading the league with a .266 team batting average and sitting second in runs scored (360), on-base percentage (.341), and slugging (.460). Shohei Ohtani is leading the home run charge with 23 bombs, with Andy Pages trailing at 12.

Teoscar Hernández has knocked in a team-best 43 runs, followed closely by Freddie Freeman with 40. In total, the Dodgers have eight hitters with at least 29 RBIs. Through 65 games, LA has smacked 111 doubles, nine triples, and 101 homers — good for 221 extra-base hits.

However, the Dodgers’ pitching has left more to be desired, ranking 23rd in ERA (4.13), 17th in WHIP (1.30), and 16th in opponent batting average (.241). Still, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been the bright spot on the staff, leading the team in wins (6), ERA (2.20), and strikeouts (86).

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record