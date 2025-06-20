How to watch San Diego Padres vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres vs Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia head west to square off against Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres Friday night at PETCO Park, as both clubs look to reverse recent struggles and find their footing in the thick of summer baseball.

The Royals, currently sitting at 36-38, recently wrapped up a successful trip to Texas, where they took the first two games of a three-game set against the defending champion Rangers. Kansas City snapped a six-game losing streak with a convincing 6-1 win on Tuesday and followed it up with a 6-3 victory in the middle game, setting up a potential sweep.

Meanwhile, San Diego enters Friday’s tilt at 39-34, having dropped three straight games and on the verge of being swept in a four-game showdown at Dodger Stadium. The Padres are scuffling, having lost three consecutive series—two to the division-leading Dodgers and one to the Diamondbacks—and managing just four wins in their last 14 games.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

San Diego Padres vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Friday, June 20, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado continues to be the offensive catalyst for San Diego, leading the team with a .310 batting average and 45 RBIs. While his power numbers have him ranked 50th in home runs league-wide, he’s been a consistent run-producer, ranking 23rd in RBIs across the majors.

Fernando Tatis Jr. remains the team’s top power threat, launching 13 homers so far this season, which ranks 32nd in MLB. Luis Arraez has been the definition of reliable at the plate, hitting .282 with 16 doubles, four triples, and a current six-game hitting streak. Over his last 10 games, he’s posted a .311 average with three doubles, a triple, and three RBIs. Gavin Sheets enters Friday red-hot, riding a 10-game hitting streak during which he’s batting .361 with three doubles, a homer, and five RBIs.

The Padres will hand the ball to right-hander Nick Pivetta, who’s quietly putting together a strong campaign. The 32-year-old is 7-2 on the year with a sharp 3.40 ERA and a tidy 1.05 WHIP over 14 starts. In his last outing, he cruised through seven innings against Arizona, allowing just two earned runs on two hits while picking up the win.

Kansas City Royals team news

Across the diamond, Kansas City is being led by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who’s batting .285 with 25 doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. He’s riding a four-game hitting streak and hitting .389 over his last five contests. Garcia has been one of the team’s most consistent hitters, boasting a .313 average to lead the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino has emerged as the club’s top RBI man with 11 home runs and 41 knocked in, while Jonathan India has contributed modestly, slashing .238 with 12 doubles and 28 walks.

Michael Lorenzen is expected to get the start for the Royals on Friday night. The 33-year-old righty has endured an up-and-down season, carrying a 4-7 record, a 4.91 ERA, and a 1.36 WHIP across 14 starts. He’s coming off a loss against the A’s, where he allowed three earned runs on four hits in six innings of work.

