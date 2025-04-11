How to watch San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The San Diego Padres (10-3) kick off a weekend series at PETCO Park on Friday as they welcome the Colorado Rockies (3-9) in a clash between NL West foes.
San Diego is riding high after edging out the Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday. Randy Vásquez earned the win with five solid innings of one-run ball, surrendering just one hit. At the plate, Xander Bogaerts powered the offense with a 3-for-5 showing that included a double.
Meanwhile, Colorado snapped a skid with a convincing 7-2 win over Milwaukee. Brenton Doyle put together a monster day, driving in five runs on a 3-for-5 effort that featured a double and a homer. Scott Alexander secured the win out of the bullpen with a clean frame.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
Venue
PETCO Park
Location
San Diego, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players
San Diego Padres team news
The Padres’ lineup has been firing on all cylinders early in the season. Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .364 with two long balls and seven RBI. Manny Machado is hitting a sharp .340 with a .400 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging mark. Luis Arraez continues to be a steady presence with 15 hits on the year, while Bogaerts has racked up 14 hits and holds a strong .389 OBP.
Nick Pivetta, set to make his third start for San Diego, has posted a tidy 2.70 ERA across his first two outings. While he dazzled with seven shutout innings against Atlanta, the right-hander has historically struggled against Colorado.
Colorado Rockies team news
For the Rockies, Doyle leads the club in home runs (3), RBI (12), and batting average (.302). Ezequiel Tovar has contributed four doubles and is batting .277, while Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak have each chipped in with extra-base hits and solid production.
German Márquez draws the start for Colorado and brings a strong track record at PETCO Park—owning a 6-2 record and a 3.64 ERA in 10 career road starts against the Padres. The veteran righty has a 2.45 ERA so far this season despite a 0-1 record.
San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies Series info
Game 1
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Padres)
Nick Pivetta
Starting Pitcher (Rockies)
German Marquez
TV Channel
SDPA and COLR
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Saturday, April 12, 2025
First-Pitch Time
8:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Padres)
Kyle Hart
Starting Pitcher (Rockies)
Chase Dollander
TV Channel
SDPA and COLR
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, April 13, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Padres)
Michael King
Starting Pitcher (Rockies)
Kyle Freeland
TV Channel
SDPA and COLR
Livestream
|Fubo
San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/13/25
ST
Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres
13-2
03/06/25
ST
San Diego Padres
Colorado Rockies
3-4
08/19/24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres
3-2
08/18/24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres
3-8
08/17/24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres
7-3