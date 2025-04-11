How to watch San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres vs. the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres (10-3) kick off a weekend series at PETCO Park on Friday as they welcome the Colorado Rockies (3-9) in a clash between NL West foes.

San Diego is riding high after edging out the Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday. Randy Vásquez earned the win with five solid innings of one-run ball, surrendering just one hit. At the plate, Xander Bogaerts powered the offense with a 3-for-5 showing that included a double.

Meanwhile, Colorado snapped a skid with a convincing 7-2 win over Milwaukee. Brenton Doyle put together a monster day, driving in five runs on a 3-for-5 effort that featured a double and a homer. Scott Alexander secured the win out of the bullpen with a clean frame.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

The Padres’ lineup has been firing on all cylinders early in the season. Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .364 with two long balls and seven RBI. Manny Machado is hitting a sharp .340 with a .400 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging mark. Luis Arraez continues to be a steady presence with 15 hits on the year, while Bogaerts has racked up 14 hits and holds a strong .389 OBP.

Nick Pivetta, set to make his third start for San Diego, has posted a tidy 2.70 ERA across his first two outings. While he dazzled with seven shutout innings against Atlanta, the right-hander has historically struggled against Colorado.

Colorado Rockies team news

For the Rockies, Doyle leads the club in home runs (3), RBI (12), and batting average (.302). Ezequiel Tovar has contributed four doubles and is batting .277, while Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak have each chipped in with extra-base hits and solid production.

German Márquez draws the start for Colorado and brings a strong track record at PETCO Park—owning a 6-2 record and a 3.64 ERA in 10 career road starts against the Padres. The veteran righty has a 2.45 ERA so far this season despite a 0-1 record.

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies Series info

Game 1

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Nick Pivetta Starting Pitcher (Rockies) German Marquez TV Channel SDPA and COLR Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Kyle Hart Starting Pitcher (Rockies) Chase Dollander TV Channel SDPA and COLR Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Michael King Starting Pitcher (Rockies) Kyle Freeland TV Channel SDPA and COLR Livestream Fubo

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record