+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Diego Padres v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
stream live with a 7 day free-trial
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres vs. the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres (10-3) kick off a weekend series at PETCO Park on Friday as they welcome the Colorado Rockies (3-9) in a clash between NL West foes.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

San Diego is riding high after edging out the Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday. Randy Vásquez earned the win with five solid innings of one-run ball, surrendering just one hit. At the plate, Xander Bogaerts powered the offense with a 3-for-5 showing that included a double.

Meanwhile, Colorado snapped a skid with a convincing 7-2 win over Milwaukee. Brenton Doyle put together a monster day, driving in five runs on a 3-for-5 effort that featured a double and a homer. Scott Alexander secured the win out of the bullpen with a clean frame.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT

Venue

PETCO Park

Location

San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

The Padres’ lineup has been firing on all cylinders early in the season. Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .364 with two long balls and seven RBI. Manny Machado is hitting a sharp .340 with a .400 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging mark. Luis Arraez continues to be a steady presence with 15 hits on the year, while Bogaerts has racked up 14 hits and holds a strong .389 OBP.

Nick Pivetta, set to make his third start for San Diego, has posted a tidy 2.70 ERA across his first two outings. While he dazzled with seven shutout innings against Atlanta, the right-hander has historically struggled against Colorado.

Colorado Rockies team news

For the Rockies, Doyle leads the club in home runs (3), RBI (12), and batting average (.302). Ezequiel Tovar has contributed four doubles and is batting .277, while Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak have each chipped in with extra-base hits and solid production.

German Márquez draws the start for Colorado and brings a strong track record at PETCO Park—owning a 6-2 record and a 3.64 ERA in 10 career road starts against the Padres. The veteran righty has a 2.45 ERA so far this season despite a 0-1 record.

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies Series info

Game 1

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Padres)

Nick Pivetta

Starting Pitcher (Rockies)

German Marquez

TV Channel

SDPA and COLR

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, April 12, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Padres)

Kyle Hart

Starting Pitcher (Rockies)

Chase Dollander

TV Channel

SDPA and COLR

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, April 13, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Padres)

Michael King

Starting Pitcher (Rockies)

Kyle Freeland

TV Channel

SDPA and COLR

Livestream

Fubo

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/13/25

ST

Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres

13-2

03/06/25

ST

San Diego Padres

Colorado Rockies

3-4

08/19/24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres

3-2

08/18/24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres

3-8

08/17/24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres

7-3

Advertisement