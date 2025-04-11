How to watch today's Samsunspor vs Galatasaray Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Samsunspor and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Samsunspor will take on Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadium on Friday.

Galatasaray have a three-point lead at the top of the standings and will be confident of keeping that gap. The hosts are third but 20 points behind the league leaders. They will be fighting to avoid falling further behind as fourth-placed Besiktas are only three points away.

How to watch Samsunspor vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Samsunspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Samsunspor team news

Samsunspor head into the fixture with a few key absentees, as Marc Bola misses out through injury. Midfielders Celil Yuksel and Soner Aydogdu are also unavailable for selection, further limiting options in the middle of the park.

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray remain without talismanic forward Mauro Icardi, who is sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Przemyslaw Frankowski will also miss out due to suspension following his red card in the recent derby defeat. However, there is a boost for the visitors with Ismail Jakobs returning to full fitness and available for selection.

