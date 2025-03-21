How to watch today's Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification match between Saint Vincent and The Grenadines and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Vincent and Jamaica are set to face off in the opening leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Friday at Arnos Vale Stadium.

The home side heads into this encounter following a 1-1 draw with Grenada in a recent friendly. Oryan Velox put St. Vincent ahead in the 41st minute, but Lucas Akins levelled the score from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

Jamaica, meanwhile, also played to a 1-1 stalemate in their last outing, drawing against Trinidad and Tobago. The Reggae Boyz fell behind to a Josiah Trimmingham goal in the 29th minute, but the Trinidadian defender inadvertently turned villain, scoring an own goal in stoppage time to ensure the game ended level.

Jamaica now shifts its focus to competitive action after securing a place in this qualifier as one of the CONCACAF Nations League A quarterfinal losers. St. Vincent earned their spot by finishing as the best runner-up in League B.

How to watch Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Saint Vincent and Jamaica will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, ViX and Fox Sports 2.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Jamaica kick-off time

The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, March 21, 2025, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines team news

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will have the luxury of a full-strength squad for this clash, with no absentees to contend with.

Veteran goalkeeper Lemus Christopher will anchor St. Vincent and the Grenadines' last line of defense.

The defensive ranks are stacked with players boasting both international and professional pedigree. Right-back Jazzi Barnum-Bobb, who has featured in England's lower leagues, offers leadership and tactical discipline. Brandon John provides strength and aerial dominance in central defense, while Joseph Barter and Dimitri Thomas are expected to play key roles in shaping SVG's backline.

In midfield, the team will lean on the vision and creativity of Kyle Edwards, who currently plies his trade with Hartford Athletic FC. Up front, SVG boasts an exciting mix of firepower and experience. Leading the line is North Carolina FC's Oalex Anderson, a proven goal scorer eager to add to his international tally. He'll be joined by Cornelius Stewart, a seasoned forward with top-flight experience in South Asia.

Jamaica team news

Jamaica will be strengthened by the return of several key players, including Ethan Pinnock and Bobby Decordova-Reid, who were unavailable for last November’s Nations League semifinal against the United States.

Midfield enforcer Isaac Hayden, who made his debut for the Reggae Boyz during the Nations League quarterfinals against the USA, is also back in the mix. The England-born midfielder featured in the second half of the first leg on November 15 before completing the full 90 minutes in the return fixture four days later.

Despite having just three days to prepare after finalizing their squad on Tuesday, head coach Steve McClaren remains confident his team is up for the challenge. The Reggae Boyz will be eager to claim a vital away win before returning home for the second leg, as they push to secure a Gold Cup berth and reaffirm their regional supremacy.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

VCT Last match JAM 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Jamaica 5 - 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

