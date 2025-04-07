How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals (4-5) and Minnesota Twins (3-6) — two AL Central rivals — will square off Monday at Kauffman Stadium to kick off a divisional series.

Kansas City is coming off a 4-1 win over the Orioles, highlighted by Bobby Witt Jr.'s big day at the plate. The shortstop went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, pacing the Royals’ offense. On the mound, Kris Bubic earned the win after tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts and just five hits allowed.

Minnesota, meanwhile, dropped a 9-7 slugfest to the Astros on Sunday. Carlos Correa chipped in an RBI, while reliever Louie Varland took the loss, allowing a run in just one inning of work.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs. the Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSKC and MNNT

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

Maikel Garcia leads the Royals with a .345 average and two home runs. Witt Jr. is hitting .297 and enters Monday riding a three-game hitting streak. Over his last five outings, he’s batting .316 with four extra-base hits and an RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino paces the club with eight RBIs, and Jonathan India is contributing with a .265 average and five walks.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen will toe the rubber for Kansas City. In his first outing of 2025, Lorenzen allowed three earned runs across 5.1 innings in a loss to Milwaukee, though he struck out seven. After being acquired from Texas last year, he posted a stellar 1.57 ERA in seven starts for the Royals and carried a 3.00 ERA at home.

Minnesota Twins team news

Minnesota is led offensively by Harrison Bader, who has three homers and eight RBIs, placing him among the top 25 in MLB in both categories. Matt Wallner leads the team with a .267 batting average, while Willi Castro and Byron Buxton have each added some pop despite slow starts at the plate.

The Twins hand the ball to Simeon Woods Richardson, who pitched four innings and gave up two runs in a no-decision against the White Sox last week. Last season, he recorded a 4.09 ERA in 15 road starts and held a 3.86 ERA in two outings versus Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record