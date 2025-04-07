+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Baltimore Orioles v Kansas City RoyalsGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals (4-5) and Minnesota Twins (3-6) — two AL Central rivals — will square off Monday at Kauffman Stadium to kick off a divisional series.

Kansas City is coming off a 4-1 win over the Orioles, highlighted by Bobby Witt Jr.'s big day at the plate. The shortstop went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, pacing the Royals’ offense. On the mound, Kris Bubic earned the win after tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts and just five hits allowed.

Minnesota, meanwhile, dropped a 9-7 slugfest to the Astros on Sunday. Carlos Correa chipped in an RBI, while reliever Louie Varland took the loss, allowing a run in just one inning of work.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs. the Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSKC and MNNT
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date

Monday, April 7, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

Venue

Kauffman Stadium

Location

Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

Maikel Garcia leads the Royals with a .345 average and two home runs. Witt Jr. is hitting .297 and enters Monday riding a three-game hitting streak. Over his last five outings, he’s batting .316 with four extra-base hits and an RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino paces the club with eight RBIs, and Jonathan India is contributing with a .265 average and five walks.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen will toe the rubber for Kansas City. In his first outing of 2025, Lorenzen allowed three earned runs across 5.1 innings in a loss to Milwaukee, though he struck out seven. After being acquired from Texas last year, he posted a stellar 1.57 ERA in seven starts for the Royals and carried a 3.00 ERA at home.

Minnesota Twins team news

Minnesota is led offensively by Harrison Bader, who has three homers and eight RBIs, placing him among the top 25 in MLB in both categories. Matt Wallner leads the team with a .267 batting average, while Willi Castro and Byron Buxton have each added some pop despite slow starts at the plate.

The Twins hand the ball to Simeon Woods Richardson, who pitched four innings and gave up two runs in a no-decision against the White Sox last week. Last season, he recorded a 4.09 ERA in 15 road starts and held a 3.86 ERA in two outings versus Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

09/08/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins

2-0

09/08/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins

4-2

09/07/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins

5-0

08/14/24

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Kansas City Royals

1-4

08/14/24

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Kansas City Royals

13-3

