How to watch today's Royal Ascot Horse Racing event: TV Channel, Live stream, dates, schedule, and more

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Royal Ascot Horse Racing event live on TV, with & without cable.

The most dazzling week in the horse racing calendar has galloped into view – Royal Ascot is here, bringing five thrilling days of top-tier action under the Berkshire sun.

This isn’t just any meet. Royal Ascot blends sport and spectacle like no other, with around 250,000 fans expected to descend on the historic racecourse in full pageantry and style.

A total of 35 races will unfold across the week, including eight Group One showstoppers guaranteed to grab the spotlight.

With a staggering £10 million in prize money on offer, the competition promises to be fierce. All eyes will be on legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien and elite jockey Ryan Moore, both fancied to make a major mark during the prestigious festival.

Check below for details on how to watch and live stream the 2025 Royal Ascot Horse Racing.

2025 Royal Ascot Horse Racing: Date, Time & venue

Dates Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time 8:30 am ET/ 5:30 am PT Venue Ascot Racecourse Location Berkshire, England Purse £10 million

The 2025 Royal Ascot Horse races will take place at the famed Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, kicking off Tuesday, June 17, at 8:30 am ET.

How to watch 2025 Royal Ascot Horse Racing

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live streaming: Peacock

NBC Sports is set to bring fans all the pomp and pageantry of Royal Ascot with daily live coverage from the famed Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, kicking off Tuesday, June 17, at 8:30 a.m. ET — exclusively on Peacock.

The streaming platform will continue to host five-hour broadcasts each day from Wednesday through Friday, all beginning at 8:30 am ET. Then on Saturday, June 21, NBC and Peacock team up for a special 4.5-hour live show, starting at 9 am ET, wrapping up the week in grand style.

Royal Ascot Broadcast Schedule