How to watch today's Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Romania U21 and Slovakia U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Romania U21 faces Slovakia U21 in their final Group A match of the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship (EURO U21) on Tuesday at Tehelne Pole Stadion in Bratislava.

Both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament after suffering two defeats each, so this encounter is about salvaging pride and finishing the group stage on a positive note

How to watch Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. A National Football Stadium

The match will be played on Tuesday at Tehelne Pole Stadion, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Romania U21 team news

Romania enter the match after a narrow 2-1 loss to Spain, where they took an early lead through Louis Munteanu but were undone by a late comeback after being reduced to ten men. This was the second consecutive match in which Romania lost by a single goal, and four of their last five games have been decided by such margins.

The Romanian attack has struggled for consistency, producing just one goal in the tournament so far, and their recent matches have often seen one side fail to score.

Slovakia U21 team news

Slovakia lost 1-0 to Italy in their previous outing, conceding early and failing to recover. The Slovaks have not won in their last seven matches, including pre-tournament friendlies, and have struggled to convert attacking intent into goals, registering 23 shots in their last five games but with little end product.

Captain Tomas Suslov remains a key figure in midfield, providing energy and technical ability, while the team’s system emphasizes quick transitions and pressing.

