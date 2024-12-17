How to watch today's Roma Women vs Galatasaray Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Roma and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news

Roma will take on Galatasaray in their final group fixture in the Women's Champions League at the Tre Fontane Stadium on Tuesday.

Roma are third in the standings, whereas Galatasaray are at the bottom. Both sides are out of the running to qualify for the knockout stage and will have nothing but pride to play for in this fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Roma vs Galatasaray kick-off time

The match will be played at the Tre Fontane Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Roma team news

Roma winger Emilie Haavi is unlikely to feature, having missed the last two matches due to injury. Similarly, Evelyne Viens, sidelined for the past four games with a muscle problem, is expected to remain unavailable for Tuesday's encounter.

Galatasaray team news

On the visitors' side, forward Benan Altintas is set to miss out, continuing her recovery from an injury setback.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visitors ahead of the final group game.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ROM Last match GAL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Galatasaray 1 - 6 Roma 6 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

