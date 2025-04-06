+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Roma vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A heavyweights Roma and Juventus will clash at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Going through a purple patch after their 1-0 win at Lecce last weekend, Lupi are eyeing their eyeing their eight straight league win; while coming off a 1-0 home win against Genoa, Juve look to crawl back into Italy's top-four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Roma vs Juventus kick-off time

The Serie A match between Roma and Juventus will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, April 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Juventus Probable lineups

99
M. Svilar
5
E. N'Dicka
23
G. Mancini
19
M. Celik
16
L. Paredes
7
L. Pellegrini
92
S. El Shaarawy
18
M. Soule
17
K. Kone
3
Angelino
11
A. Dovbyk
29
M. Di Gregorio
12
R. Veiga
6
L. Kelly
15
P. Kalulu
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
5
M. Locatelli
16
W. McKennie
7
C. Conceicao
10
K. Yildiz
11
N. Gonzalez
9
D. Vlahovic

Injuries and Suspended players

Roma team news

Defenders Zeki Celik and Devyne Rensch could return to action on Sunday, and with Paulo Dybala ruled out for the rest of the season, Artem Dovbyk is set to lead the line alongside Matias Soule and Lorenzo Pellegrini in attack.

Ahead of his retirement in the summer, Mats Hummels would play as many possible games at the heart of defense.

Juventus team news

Federico Gatti will be among the ones to miss out due to injury issues, apart from Juan Cabal, Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik.

In attack, Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz will form the two-men support system for center-forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

1

3

1

3

3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

