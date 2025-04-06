How to watch today's Roma vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A heavyweights Roma and Juventus will clash at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Going through a purple patch after their 1-0 win at Lecce last weekend, Lupi are eyeing their eyeing their eight straight league win; while coming off a 1-0 home win against Genoa, Juve look to crawl back into Italy's top-four.

How to watch Roma vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Roma vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Roma and Juventus will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, April 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Defenders Zeki Celik and Devyne Rensch could return to action on Sunday, and with Paulo Dybala ruled out for the rest of the season, Artem Dovbyk is set to lead the line alongside Matias Soule and Lorenzo Pellegrini in attack.

Ahead of his retirement in the summer, Mats Hummels would play as many possible games at the heart of defense.

Juventus team news

Federico Gatti will be among the ones to miss out due to injury issues, apart from Juan Cabal, Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik.

In attack, Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz will form the two-men support system for center-forward Dusan Vlahovic.

