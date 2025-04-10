How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies vs the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) and Colorado Rockies (2-8) wrap up their series Thursday at Coors Field, with both teams on very different trajectories.

Milwaukee stumbled out of the gate, opening the season with four straight losses to the Yankees. But the Brewers quickly found their footing, rattling off six wins in their next seven contests. After series victories over the Royals and Reds, they kicked off their visit to Denver in dominant fashion, cruising to a 7-1 win in the opener.

Meanwhile, the Rockies briefly snapped a six-game skid with a 12-5 thumping of the Athletics to salvage that series. But any momentum quickly vanished, as Colorado was back in the loss column with another lopsided defeat to the Brewers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Rockies vs. the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

Local TV Channel: COLR and FDSWI

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Date Thursday, April 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT Venue Coors Field Location Denver, Colorado

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Colorado Rockies team news

For Colorado, Brenton Doyle has been the lone bright spot at the plate. He leads the Rockies in batting average (.273), home runs (2), and RBIs (6), and carries a five-game hit streak into Thursday. During that run, he’s hitting .292 with two homers and five RBIs. Ezequiel Tovar (.262) and Kyle Farmer (.320) have provided some support, while Hunter Goodman has chipped in with a pair of home runs.

Antonio Senzatela will toe the rubber for the Rockies. The 30-year-old righty has yet to allow an earned run this season despite an 0-1 record, though his 2.17 WHIP through 9.2 innings suggests he’s been working out of frequent trouble.

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Rookie phenom Jackson Chourio continues to shine for Milwaukee, leading the club with three home runs and 11 RBIs. He enters Thursday riding a 10-game hitting streak, batting .341 in that stretch with five doubles, a triple, and 11 knocked in. Brice Turang has also been red-hot, hitting safely in 11 straight and posting a .317 average with three homers over his last 10 games. Sal Frelick leads the team in average at .375 and has hit .500 across his last five outings.

The Brewers will send left-hander Tyler Alexander to the mound. The veteran is 1-0 in his lone start this season and boasts a strong 2.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP through nine innings.

