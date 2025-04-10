How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) and Colorado Rockies (2-8) wrap up their series Thursday at Coors Field, with both teams on very different trajectories.
Milwaukee stumbled out of the gate, opening the season with four straight losses to the Yankees. But the Brewers quickly found their footing, rattling off six wins in their next seven contests. After series victories over the Royals and Reds, they kicked off their visit to Denver in dominant fashion, cruising to a 7-1 win in the opener.
Meanwhile, the Rockies briefly snapped a six-game skid with a 12-5 thumping of the Athletics to salvage that series. But any momentum quickly vanished, as Colorado was back in the loss column with another lopsided defeat to the Brewers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Rockies vs. the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Colorado Rockies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
Date
Thursday, April 10, 2025
First-Pitch Time
3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT
Venue
Coors Field
Location
Denver, Colorado
Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players
Colorado Rockies team news
For Colorado, Brenton Doyle has been the lone bright spot at the plate. He leads the Rockies in batting average (.273), home runs (2), and RBIs (6), and carries a five-game hit streak into Thursday. During that run, he’s hitting .292 with two homers and five RBIs. Ezequiel Tovar (.262) and Kyle Farmer (.320) have provided some support, while Hunter Goodman has chipped in with a pair of home runs.
Antonio Senzatela will toe the rubber for the Rockies. The 30-year-old righty has yet to allow an earned run this season despite an 0-1 record, though his 2.17 WHIP through 9.2 innings suggests he’s been working out of frequent trouble.
Milwaukee Brewers team news
Rookie phenom Jackson Chourio continues to shine for Milwaukee, leading the club with three home runs and 11 RBIs. He enters Thursday riding a 10-game hitting streak, batting .341 in that stretch with five doubles, a triple, and 11 knocked in. Brice Turang has also been red-hot, hitting safely in 11 straight and posting a .317 average with three homers over his last 10 games. Sal Frelick leads the team in average at .375 and has hit .500 across his last five outings.
The Brewers will send left-hander Tyler Alexander to the mound. The veteran is 1-0 in his lone start this season and boasts a strong 2.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP through nine innings.
Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
10/04/25
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Milwaukee Brewers
2-17
09/04/25
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Milwaukee Brewers
1-7
25/03/25
ST
Colorado Rockies
Milwaukee Brewers
2-4
24/03/25
ST
Milwaukee Brewers
Colorado Rockies
6-0
24/02/25
ST
Colorado Rockies
Milwaukee Brewers
6-1