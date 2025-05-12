How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Washington Nationals will try to snap a four-game skid when they face off against the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Truist Park.
Washington is reeling after a 6-1 defeat at home to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, where they managed just five hits across 29 at-bats, drew a pair of walks, and struck out eight times. Nathaniel Lowe provided the lone spark on offense with a solo shot.
Meanwhile, Atlanta is also trying to get back on track after a narrow 4-3 road loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves tallied eight hits but couldn't capitalize, drawing only two walks while striking out five times in the process.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
Date
Monday, May 12, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
Venue
Truist Park
Location
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players
Atlanta Braves team news
Matt Olson continues to be a power threat in the Braves’ lineup, sporting a .224 average with six doubles, seven homers, and 29 walks. His home run total ranks him 40th in MLB, and he sits 55th in RBIs. Olson has picked up a hit in back-to-back games and is hitting .211 over his last five outings, with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and a pair of walks.
Marcell Ozuna has quietly been productive, hitting .262 with five doubles, five long balls, and 34 free passes. His homer and RBI totals place him 81st and 161st respectively in the league rankings. Ozzie Albies has struggled to find consistency at the plate, batting .213 with four doubles, five homers, and 13 walks.
Austin Riley has been a steady presence for Atlanta, leading the team with eight home runs and 25 RBIs to go with a strong .283 batting average.
The Braves will turn to right-hander Grant Holmes for the start. Holmes enters with a 2-3 record, a 4.58 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP across 39.1 innings, appearing in eight games (seven starts).
Washington Nationals team news
For the Nationals, James Wood has emerged as the club's primary power source, slugging 10 home runs, good for seventh in the majors, and driving in a solid 29 runs.
CJ Abrams has been a bright spot in the lineup, hitting .315 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, and eight walks. While Abrams doesn’t rank highly in homers (116th) or RBIs (146th), his on-base consistency has helped stabilize the offense.
Nathaniel Lowe leads the team in RBIs with 29, and Luis Garcia has added some pop as well, although he’s hitting just .217 with five doubles, three homers, and 10 walks.
On the mound, Washington hands the ball to righty Jake Irvin, who’s been solid through eight starts. The 27-year-old boasts a 2-1 record with a 3.94 ERA and a tidy 1.15 WHIP over 48 innings of work.
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/14/25
ST
Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals
3 – 5
02/28/25
ST
Washington Nationals
Atlanta Braves
3 – 4
09/12/24
MLB
Washington Nationals
Atlanta Braves
5 – 1
09/11/24
MLB
Washington Nationals
Atlanta Braves
0 – 12
08/25/24
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals
1 – 5