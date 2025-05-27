How to watch today's River Plate vs Universitario de Deportes Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Universitario de Deportes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate host Universitario de Deportes at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday in a decisive Copa Libertadores Group B finale.

River Plate have already secured top spot in the group with 11 points from five matches and are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the competition, having produced three wins and two draws.

Marcelo Gallardo’s side, despite an early exit from the Argentine league playoffs, remain motivated to finish the group stage strongly and are expected to rotate their squad while still fielding a competitive lineup.

Universitario, meanwhile, arrive in Buenos Aires knowing their Libertadores campaign hangs in the balance. They sit second in the group with seven points, just ahead of Independiente del Valle (five points) and Barcelona SC (four points). A draw or win would guarantee their progression to the knockout stage, but a loss could see them overtaken if either of their Ecuadorian rivals win their final match.

How to watch River Plate vs Universitario de Deportes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

River Plate vs Universitario de Deportes kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

For the upcoming Copa Libertadores Group B match, River Plate have no major injury concerns reported and are expected to field a strong squad. Key players such as goalkeeper Franco Armani and defenders Germán Pezzella and Milton Casco are fit and likely to start. No suspensions are affecting the team for this fixture.

Universitario de Deportes team news

Universitario de Deportes also enter the match with a largely healthy squad. No significant injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of this crucial game.

The team is expected to have their regular starters available, including key players such as Alex Valera. Both teams appear to have their core players fit and available, setting the stage for a competitive encounter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RIV Last match UNI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Universitario de Deportes 0 - 1 River Plate 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

