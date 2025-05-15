How to watch today's River Plate vs Independiente del Valle Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Independiente del Valle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate host Independiente del Valle at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday in a crucial Copa Libertadores Group B fixture.

River Plate currently top the group, with Independiente del Valle in second, making this a pivotal match for knockout stage positioning. Their previous meeting ended in a 2-2 draw, underscoring how closely matched these sides are.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

River Plate vs Independiente del Valle

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

River Plate vs Independiente del Valle kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

River Plate team news

River Plate come into this match on the back of a commanding 3-0 win over Barracas Central in the domestic league. However, they will be without key right-back Gonzalo Montiel, who suffered a relapse of a muscle injury and is expected to be sidelined for at least 10 days, ruling him out of this Libertadores clash.

Fabricio Bustos is likely to deputize at right-back in Montiel’s absence.

Independiente del Valle team news

Independiente del Valle are also in good form, having recently defeated Técnico Universitario 2-1 in their domestic league. There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for this fixture, so manager Javier Rabanal is expected to field his strongest available lineup.

