How to watch today's River Plate vs Barracas Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Barracas Central, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate host Barracas Central at El Monumental on Monday in a pivotal Argentine Primera Division Apertura Playoff clash.

River Plate enter as clear favorites, boasting a formidable home record and a dominant head-to-head history, having won five of the last six meetings between the sides. Barracas Central, however, arrive with hopes of springing an upset and advancing their playoff ambitions, relying on tactical discipline and opportunistic counter-attacks in what promises to be a high-pressure encounter.

How to watch River Plate vs Barracas Central online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Barracas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

River Plate vs Barracas Central kick-off time

The match will be played at El Monumental on Monday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

River Plate team news

River Plate’s squad is largely in good health, with only a few notable absences. Striker Miguel Borja, midfielder Maximiliano Meza, and playmaker Gonzalo Martínez have all been recovering from injuries but are progressing well and could be close to returning, though their involvement remains uncertain for this fixture.

The rest of the squad is available, giving coach Marcelo Gallardo a strong pool of options, especially in attack, where Sebastián Driussi has been in prolific form with five goals in as many games. No suspensions are reported, and River’s depth should allow them to maintain their high-intensity, possession-based approach.

Barracas Central team news

Barracas Central are contending with a lengthy injury list. Several players are sidelined with long-term issues, including two with cruciate ligament tears, one with a ligament injury, and others dealing with knee problems, a torn muscle bundle, and an adductor tear. These absences have stretched their squad depth, particularly in defense and midfield.

There are no new suspensions, but the team will need to rely on the fitness and form of key figures like Jhonatan Candia, who has been a recent standout in attack. Barracas’ challenge will be to stay organized defensively and capitalize on limited opportunities against a high-powered River Plate side.

