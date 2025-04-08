How to watch today's River Plate vs Barcelona Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will take on Barcelona in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Tuesday.

Both these teams kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win. The visitors will be chasing what could be their fourth win in a row across all competitions, whereas River Plate will be hoping to extend their current six-game unbeaten run.

How to watch River Plate vs Barcelona SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

River Plate vs Barcelona SC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

River Plate team news

River Plate head into their Copa Libertadores match against Barcelona SC with a mixed recent form, having drawn 1-1 against Sarmiento de Junín in their last Argentine Primera División match. In their Copa Libertadores opener, they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Universitario.

Key players like Miguel Borja and Paulo Díaz will be crucial in the lineup. There are no reported major injuries or suspensions affecting their lineup. River Plate will look to leverage their home advantage at the Estadio Más Monumental to secure another win in the competition.

Barcelona SC team news

Barcelona SC enter the match against River Plate on a positive note, having won their last Copa Libertadores match 1-0 against Independiente del Valle. Bryan Carabalí scored the decisive goal in that encounter.

The team has been performing well in the LigaPro Serie A campaign and will aim to carry this momentum into the Copa Libertadores. There are no new major injuries or suspensions affecting their lineup. Key players like Bryan Carabalí, Janner Corozo, and Cristhian Solano will be essential in their strategy to challenge River Plate.

