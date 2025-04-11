How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates kick off a three-game set in the National League Central on Thursday evening, with the opener taking place at Great American Ball Park.

Both clubs enter the series with matching 5-8 records, sitting near the bottom of the division standings. The Pirates, currently in last place, hand the ball to left-hander Bailey Falter, while the Reds, sitting just above them in fourth, counter with right-hander Brady Singer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSOH, Sportsnet Pittsburgh

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Cincinnati Reds team news

Cincinnati dropped a wild 10-inning affair on Wednesday, falling 8-6 to the Giants in San Francisco. Despite a modest showing at the plate (6-for-37), the Reds capitalized with runners in scoring position, going 4-for-8 in those situations. TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz each chipped in a double—the club’s only extra-base hits on the night. On the hill, Nick Martinez struggled to contain the Giants' bats, allowing four runs in 5.2 innings.

Brady Singer will take the mound for the Reds, looking to stay hot after an impressive start to the campaign. The righty is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a tidy 1.08 WHIP through 12 innings, boasting excellent command with 15 strikeouts to just three walks. Though this will be his first time facing the Pirates in a Reds uniform, he did see them last season with Kansas City, where he surrendered four runs on six hits over five innings, walking four and striking out six.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Pittsburgh is coming off a dramatic 2-1 victory in 13 innings over the Cardinals on Wednesday. While the Bucs ultimately found a way to win, their offense left much to be desired—scraping together just five hits in 39 at-bats, while drawing nine walks and striking out 10 times. They failed to notch an extra-base hit and were inefficient in key spots, going 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranding 14 baserunners. On the mound, Mitch Keller delivered a gem—tossing 7.1 scoreless frames—but came away with a no-decision.

Falter gets the nod for Thursday’s contest, though his early-season numbers have been far from promising. The southpaw holds an 0-1 record with an 8.10 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 10 innings, while opponents are hitting a lofty .341 against him. His track record against Cincinnati isn't much better—he went 0-2 in three outings last year, giving up 11 earned runs on 18 hits over 16 innings.

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Friday, April 11 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Brady Singer Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Bailey Falter TV Channel Apple TV+ Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 12 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Carson Spiers Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Andrew Heaney TV Channel FDSOH, SportsNet PT Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 13 First-Pitch Time 1:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Hunter Greene Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Carmen Mlodzinski TV Channel FDSOH, SportsNet PT Livestream Fubo

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record