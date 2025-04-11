+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
watch live on apple tvWatch with Fan Duel on fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates kick off a three-game set in the National League Central on Thursday evening, with the opener taking place at Great American Ball Park.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Both clubs enter the series with matching 5-8 records, sitting near the bottom of the division standings. The Pirates, currently in last place, hand the ball to left-hander Bailey Falter, while the Reds, sitting just above them in fourth, counter with right-hander Brady Singer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSOH, Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Venue

Great American Ball Park

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Cincinnati Reds team news

Cincinnati dropped a wild 10-inning affair on Wednesday, falling 8-6 to the Giants in San Francisco. Despite a modest showing at the plate (6-for-37), the Reds capitalized with runners in scoring position, going 4-for-8 in those situations. TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz each chipped in a double—the club’s only extra-base hits on the night. On the hill, Nick Martinez struggled to contain the Giants' bats, allowing four runs in 5.2 innings.

Brady Singer will take the mound for the Reds, looking to stay hot after an impressive start to the campaign. The righty is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a tidy 1.08 WHIP through 12 innings, boasting excellent command with 15 strikeouts to just three walks. Though this will be his first time facing the Pirates in a Reds uniform, he did see them last season with Kansas City, where he surrendered four runs on six hits over five innings, walking four and striking out six.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Pittsburgh is coming off a dramatic 2-1 victory in 13 innings over the Cardinals on Wednesday. While the Bucs ultimately found a way to win, their offense left much to be desired—scraping together just five hits in 39 at-bats, while drawing nine walks and striking out 10 times. They failed to notch an extra-base hit and were inefficient in key spots, going 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranding 14 baserunners. On the mound, Mitch Keller delivered a gem—tossing 7.1 scoreless frames—but came away with a no-decision.

Falter gets the nod for Thursday’s contest, though his early-season numbers have been far from promising. The southpaw holds an 0-1 record with an 8.10 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 10 innings, while opponents are hitting a lofty .341 against him. His track record against Cincinnati isn't much better—he went 0-2 in three outings last year, giving up 11 earned runs on 18 hits over 16 innings.

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date

Friday, April 11

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Reds)

Brady Singer

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Bailey Falter

TV Channel

Apple TV+

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, April 12

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Reds)

Carson Spiers

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Andrew Heaney

TV Channel

FDSOH, SportsNet PT

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, April 13

First-Pitch Time

1:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Reds)

Hunter Greene

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Carmen Mlodzinski

TV Channel

FDSOH, SportsNet PT

Livestream

Fubo

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

09/22/24

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates

0-2

09/21/24

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates

7-1

09/21/24

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates

8-3

08/25/24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds

4-3

08/25/24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds

2-10

Advertisement