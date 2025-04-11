How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates kick off a three-game set in the National League Central on Thursday evening, with the opener taking place at Great American Ball Park.
Both clubs enter the series with matching 5-8 records, sitting near the bottom of the division standings. The Pirates, currently in last place, hand the ball to left-hander Bailey Falter, while the Reds, sitting just above them in fourth, counter with right-hander Brady Singer.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSOH, Sportsnet Pittsburgh
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
Great American Ball Park
Location
Cincinnati, Ohio
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players
Cincinnati Reds team news
Cincinnati dropped a wild 10-inning affair on Wednesday, falling 8-6 to the Giants in San Francisco. Despite a modest showing at the plate (6-for-37), the Reds capitalized with runners in scoring position, going 4-for-8 in those situations. TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz each chipped in a double—the club’s only extra-base hits on the night. On the hill, Nick Martinez struggled to contain the Giants' bats, allowing four runs in 5.2 innings.
Brady Singer will take the mound for the Reds, looking to stay hot after an impressive start to the campaign. The righty is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a tidy 1.08 WHIP through 12 innings, boasting excellent command with 15 strikeouts to just three walks. Though this will be his first time facing the Pirates in a Reds uniform, he did see them last season with Kansas City, where he surrendered four runs on six hits over five innings, walking four and striking out six.
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Pittsburgh is coming off a dramatic 2-1 victory in 13 innings over the Cardinals on Wednesday. While the Bucs ultimately found a way to win, their offense left much to be desired—scraping together just five hits in 39 at-bats, while drawing nine walks and striking out 10 times. They failed to notch an extra-base hit and were inefficient in key spots, going 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranding 14 baserunners. On the mound, Mitch Keller delivered a gem—tossing 7.1 scoreless frames—but came away with a no-decision.
Falter gets the nod for Thursday’s contest, though his early-season numbers have been far from promising. The southpaw holds an 0-1 record with an 8.10 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 10 innings, while opponents are hitting a lofty .341 against him. His track record against Cincinnati isn't much better—he went 0-2 in three outings last year, giving up 11 earned runs on 18 hits over 16 innings.
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series info and probable pitchers
Game 1
Date
Friday, April 11
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)
Brady Singer
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Bailey Falter
TV Channel
Apple TV+
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Saturday, April 12
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)
Carson Spiers
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Andrew Heaney
TV Channel
FDSOH, SportsNet PT
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, April 13
First-Pitch Time
1:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)
Hunter Greene
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Carmen Mlodzinski
TV Channel
FDSOH, SportsNet PT
Livestream
|Fubo
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
09/22/24
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
0-2
09/21/24
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
7-1
09/21/24
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
8-3
08/25/24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds
4-3
08/25/24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds
2-10