How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake will take on LA Galaxy in the MLS at the America First Field on Saturday.

Neither team has had a great start to the new season. The hosts are 11th in the standings with six points, whereas LA Galaxy remain winless after six games. The visitors will be desperate to register their first win of the season.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer America First Field

The match will be played at the America First Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake remain without first-choice goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who is still sidelined with a back injury.

Matthew Bell is also unavailable due to a hamstring issue, having made just one senior appearance so far.

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy will again be without Riqui Puig and Marco Reus, as both midfielders continue to recover from knee injuries.

Lucas Sanabria is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken collarbone, while Mauricio Cuevas also misses out due to a hamstring problem.

