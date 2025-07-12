How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake face Houston Dynamo at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference fixture with both teams aiming to stabilize their seasons and push up the standings.

Real Salt Lake currently rank 12th, while Houston Dynamo hold 8th position, reflecting a slight edge for the visitors in the standings, but not too big of a gap.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

The match will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake have struggled for consistency, winning only two of their last ten matches, but remain competitive at home. Their recent results include a 3-2 win over St. Louis City, a 2-0 victory against DC United, and draws with Austin and Sporting Kansas City.

Diego Luna leads the attack, with seven goals and four assists this season, while Zavier Gozo has been a consistent threat on target.

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo arrive in better form, with five wins in their last ten outings and a slightly higher win percentage this season. Ezequiel Ponce is their main attacking outlet, and the team has scored eight goals in their last five matches.

Houston’s away record against Real Salt Lake is notable for its competitiveness. However, the Dynamo have typically struggled to score more than 1.5 goals per game in Utah, and their defense can be vulnerable on the road.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

