CONCACAF Champions Cup
America First Field
GOAL

How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs Herediano CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Champions CupReal Salt LakeReal Salt Lake vs Club Sport HeredianoClub Sport Herediano

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Real Salt Lake and Club Sport Herediano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake will take on Herediano in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first-round fixture at the America First Field on Wednesday.

The hosts are heading into this game on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes and will be desperate to bounce back with a win. The first leg ended in a draw and this one is an open contest now.

Herediano are unbeaten in their last five outings, which should make this a challenge for the MLS side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Club Sport Herediano online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, TUDN, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Salt Lake vs Club Sport Herediano kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup
America First Field

The match will be played at the America First Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake have no fresh injury concerns heading into this crucial second leg.

They will treat this as a must-win clash as anything other than a goalless draw will help the opponents progress on the away goals rule.

Ariath Piol remains sidelined due to an injury and will be unavailable for selection.

Club Sport Herediano team news

Herediano has no injury concerns to report ahead of this fixture. They will be hoping for a draw with goals as the bare minimum in the second leg.

Form

RSL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CSH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

RSL

Last 3 matches

CSH

0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/3
Both teams scored
0/3

Standings

Useful links

