How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs DC United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake host DC United at America First Field on Saturday in an MLS contest. Both clubs are looking to rebound from recent setbacks and stabilize their seasons as the campaign reaches its midpoint.

The hosts are winless in their last five fixtures and will be the more desperate side to take those points this weekend.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Salt Lake vs DC United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer America First Field

The match will be played at America First Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

The hosts enter this match on a seven-game winless streak, last earning a victory in April. The squad is significantly impacted by the international break: key playmaker Diego Luna and winger Dominik Marczuk are both unavailable, reducing attacking options. Academy product Zavier Gozo has stepped up with a run of starts on the right wing, while recent addition Johnny Russell is expected to feature.

Defensive midfielder Noel Caliskan has impressed since being moved to right back and should start again. RSL’s home form has been inconsistent, but the club will be boosted by a special pre-game ceremony honoring club legend Nick Rimando. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni will look to snap the winless run and capitalize on a stretch of home-heavy fixtures through mid-August.

DC United team news

DC United travel to Utah after a humiliating 7-1 home defeat to the Chicago Fire, extending their own inconsistent run. The squad is also missing key contributors: midfielder Matti Peltola is away with Finland at the U21 Euros, and forward Dominique Badji, who scored in the last match, will be relied upon again.

DC’s defense has struggled, conceding 35 goals this season—among the league’s worst records. Christian Benteke remains the main attacking threat with six goals, while goalkeeper Luis Barraza will look to steady the back line. There are no new injury concerns reported, but the team’s confidence will be low after recent results.

