LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoValencia
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid face Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday in a crucial La Liga.

Real Madrid come into the match in formidable form, riding a three-game winning streak including a 2-1 triumph over Barcelona, maintaining a five-point lead at the top of the table. Valencia are struggling, currently sitting in the relegation zone after failing to win their last five league games despite a morale-boosting 5-0 Copa del Rey victory midweek.

The clash between Real Madrid and Valencia in La Liga is a must-watch for football enthusiasts. Whether you're cheering for Los Blancos or backing Valencia, this game offers a thrilling experience for viewers and bettors alike.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games on your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Bernabeu

The match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Valencia lineups

Real MadridHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestVAL
1
T. Courtois
8
C
F. Valverde
24
D. Huijsen
18
A. Carreras
3
Eder Militao
14
A. Tchouameni
5
J. Bellingham
15
A. Guler
30
F. Mastantuono
7
Vinicius Junior
10
K. Mbappe
25
J. Agirrezabala
3
J. Copete
5
C. Tarrega
12
T. Correia
14
C
J. Gaya
11
L. Rioja
18
Pepelu
16
D. Lopez
22
B. Santamaria
15
L. Beltran
7
A. Danjuma

4-4-2

VALAway team crest

RMA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Alonso

VAL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Corberan

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid’s injury concerns have deepened, with Dani Carvajal ruled out for an extended period after undergoing knee surgery and Antonio Rüdiger still recovering from a significant muscle problem.

David Alaba is also a doubt as he continues to battle a calf strain, while Andriy Lunin will be unavailable through suspension following his red card in the El Clásico defeat to Barcelona.

Valencia team news

For Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Largie Ramazani, and Dimitri Foulquier are confirmed absentees, whereas Lucas Beltrán and Filip Ugrinic will face late fitness tests before a decision is made on their involvement.

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

VAL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

