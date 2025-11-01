How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid face Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday in a crucial La Liga.

Real Madrid come into the match in formidable form, riding a three-game winning streak including a 2-1 triumph over Barcelona, maintaining a five-point lead at the top of the table. Valencia are struggling, currently sitting in the relegation zone after failing to win their last five league games despite a morale-boosting 5-0 Copa del Rey victory midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games on your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

The match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid’s injury concerns have deepened, with Dani Carvajal ruled out for an extended period after undergoing knee surgery and Antonio Rüdiger still recovering from a significant muscle problem.

David Alaba is also a doubt as he continues to battle a calf strain, while Andriy Lunin will be unavailable through suspension following his red card in the El Clásico defeat to Barcelona.

Valencia team news

For Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Largie Ramazani, and Dimitri Foulquier are confirmed absentees, whereas Lucas Beltrán and Filip Ugrinic will face late fitness tests before a decision is made on their involvement.

