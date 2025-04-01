+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Copa del Rey
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa del ReyReal MadridReal Madrid vs Real SociedadReal Sociedad

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Endrick scored the only goal of the game in the first leg to help Real Madrid secure an early advantage. They will be confident of picking up another win at home as they eye their 21st Copa del Rey trophy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

13
A. Lunin
17
L. Vazquez
35
R. Asencio
20
F. Garcia
22
A. Ruediger
14
A. Tchouameni
5
J. Bellingham
7
Vinicius Junior
11
Rodrygo
8
F. Valverde
9
K. Mbappe
1
A. Remiro
5
I. Zubeldia
3
A. Munoz
6
A. Elustondo
18
H. Traore
7
A. Barrenetxea
4
M. Zubimendi
28
P. Marin
24
L. Sucic
14
T. Kubo
10
M. Oyarzabal

4-1-4-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be without Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, and Dani Ceballos.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains a doubt as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury.

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad have no confirmed absentees but have several injury concerns. Brais Méndez, Nayef Aguerd, Sheraldo Becker, Arsen Zakharyan, and Jon Pacheco are all doubtful for the match.

Form

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

RSO

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

