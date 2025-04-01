How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Endrick scored the only goal of the game in the first leg to help Real Madrid secure an early advantage. They will be confident of picking up another win at home as they eye their 21st Copa del Rey trophy.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be without Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, and Dani Ceballos.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains a doubt as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury.

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad have no confirmed absentees but have several injury concerns. Brais Méndez, Nayef Aguerd, Sheraldo Becker, Arsen Zakharyan, and Jon Pacheco are all doubtful for the match.

