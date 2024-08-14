How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid will face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Atalanta are heading into this fixture on the back of a series of winless outings in pre-season but the Europa League winners will be hoping to pull off a shock result against the strong favourites from Spain.

Real Madrid will be confident of clinching their sixth trophy to become the team with the most Super Cup titles to their name.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: August 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: National Stadium

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramnount+, ViX and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Defender David Alaba is still sidelined due to his prolonged ACL recovery but Real Madrid’s squad is otherwise in good shape.

The lineup is expected to feature new signing Kylian Mbappe, who has fully reintegrated with the squad after his post-Euro 2024 break.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Vazquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Lorenzo, Obrador, Asencio, Martinez Midfielders: Modric, Guler, Ceballos, Paz, Martin, Palacios, de Leon Forwards: Endrick, Brahim, Latasa, Rodriguez, Mbappe

Atalanta team news

Atalanta have bolstered their attack with marquee signings, including Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui, along with additions like Ben Godfrey, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Ibrahim Sulemana.

Gianluca Scamacca faces months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury, while Giorgio Scalvini is also beginning the long recovery process from a similar issue.

Dutch international Teun Koopmeiners, who is reportedly on the verge of a move out of the club, will not play any part in this fixture.

Atalanta predicted XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Lookman, De Ketelaere; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi Defenders: Tolói, Hien, Godfrey, Djimsiti, Bakker, Ruggeri, Kolašinac, Palestra, Bonfanti, Zappacosta Midfielders: Sulemana, Pašalić, Éderson, de Roon, De Ketelaere, Giovane, Zaniolo Forwards: Touré, Lookman, Retegui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2021 Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta Champions League February 2021 Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid Champions League

Useful links