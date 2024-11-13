How to watch today's Real Madrid Femenino vs Twente Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid will face Twente in their third group game of the Women's Champions League at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Wednesday.
The team from Madrid is second in the standings, behind Chelsea against whom they lost their last game 2-3. Twente also have three points after two games but they are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Ajax. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are unbeaten in four games.
How to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs FC Twente online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Real Madrid Femenino vs FC Twente kick-off time
|Date:
|November 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12.45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium
The match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12.45 am EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid Femenino team news
Athenea del Castillo picked up an injury in training last week and had to undergo surgery. She will be unavailable for selection on Wednesday.
Sandie Toletti, Antonia Silva and Sheila Garcia are also sidelined due to injuries.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Misa, Gálvez, Lakrar, Antônia, Carmona, Leupolz, Abelleira, Redondo, Møller, Navarro, Caicedo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodríguez, Chavas
|Defenders:
|Hernández, Gálvez, Carmona (captain), Méndez, Lakrar
|Midfielders:
|Abelleira, Weir, Angeldahl, Leupolz
|Forwards:
|Bruun, Redondo, Møller, Camacho, Caicedo, Navarro, Feller
FC Twente team news
Twente have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
They will be hoping they can get to the top of the standings, with a little bit of help from Celtic who will be facing Chelsea.
Twente predicted XI: Clark, Vliek, Knol, Carleer, Tuin, van Dooren, van Ginkel, Peddemors, Andradóttir, van Dijk, Hulst
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|de Jong, Clark, Bussman, Vissers
|Defenders:
|Everaerts, Bormans, Carleer, Knol, Tuin, Vliek, te Brake
|Midfielders:
|Peddemors, van Ginkel, van Dooren, Rijsbergen, Diekman, Andradóttir, Proost, Verdaasdonk, Galic, van der Vegt
|Forwards:
|Hulst, Ravensbergen, van Dijk, Oude Elberink
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.