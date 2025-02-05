How to watch today's Real Esteli vs Tigres CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Real Esteli FC and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Esteli will take on Tigres in the Concacaf Champions Cup at the Independencia Stadium on Wednesday.

Tigres were unbeaten in four matches before losing the most recent outing to Toluca in the Liga MX. They will be confident of bouncing back right away.

Real Esteli are leading the standings in the Nicaraguan top division and will be hoping to pull off an upset in front of their home crowd.

How to watch Real Esteli FC vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Real Esteli FC vs Tigres kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Independencia

The match will be played at Independencia Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Real Esteli FC team news

Real Esteli have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the crucial mid-week Cup tie against Tigres. They will be raring to go and will hope to make it a magical matchday for their fans.

Tigres team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Tigres ahead of their game against Real Esteli on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán and midfielder Juan Brunetta are the players to watch out for, given their recent form.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

REE Last 2 matches TIG 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Real Esteli FC 1 - 1 Tigres

Tigres 4 - 0 Real Esteli FC 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

