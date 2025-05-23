+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
Estadio Benito Villamarin
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Real Betis vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Betis and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both clubs head into the final weekend of the La Liga season with their European dreams dashed, as Real Betis prepare to host Valencia at the Benito Villamarin in Seville.

For Manuel Pellegrini's Betis side, all eyes are now on their historic UEFA Europa Conference League final clash against Chelsea in Wroclaw next week — a golden chance to claim their first piece of continental silverware.

The Verdiblancos were flying high earlier this year, pushing hard for a top-five finish and eyeing a Champions League place. But a recent dip — just two points from their last three outings — means they'll end the campaign behind Villarreal, missing out on Europe's top table.

As for Valencia, 2025 has brought a remarkable turnaround. Once flirting with relegation, the arrival of Carlos Corberan from West Brom on Christmas Eve sparked a revival that had them dreaming of a top-eight finish. But back-to-back 1-0 defeats — first away at Deportivo Alaves, then at home to Athletic Club — have halted that surge just short of the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Betis vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Betis and Valencia will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Betis vs Valencia kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Benito Villamarin

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Valencia will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs Valencia Probable lineups

Real BetisHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestVAL
13
Adrian
32
N. Mendy
15
R. Perraud
6
Natan
40
A. Ortiz
24
A. Ruibal
36
J. Rodriguez
22
Isco
16
S. Altimira
14
W. Carvalho
19
J. Hernandez
13
S. Dimitrievski
15
C. Tarrega
4
M. Diakhaby
3
C. Mosquera
14
J. Gaya
22
L. Rioja
8
J. Guerra
10
A. Almeida
5
E. Barrenechea
9
H. Duro
11
R. Mir

4-4-2

VALAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Corberan

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Betis team news

The hosts are expected to make sweeping changes to their XI this weekend, prioritising freshness ahead of their European final. They'll still be without a handful of key players, including Diego Llorente, Hector Bellerin, Marc Roca, and Chimy Avila, due to injuries.

Valencia team news

Valencia, on the other hand, head to Andalusia with a clean bill of health in the short term. Long-term absentees Thierry Correia and Dimitri Foulquier remain sidelined, but there are no new knocks or suspensions to worry about ahead of their season finale.

Form

BET
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BET

Last 5 matches

VAL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

