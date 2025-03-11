How to watch today's Reading vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Reading and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reading will take on Wrexham in the League One at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday.

Wrexham are third in the standings, with the same tally of points as that of second-placed Wycombe. They will treat this as a must-win clash in order to fight for automatic promotion.

Reading are eighth in the table, but they have a solid chance of getting into the playoffs. They will find is difficult to challenge Wrexham, but having been unbeaten in their last five outings, they do stand a chance.

How to watch Reading vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Reading vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One Select Car Leasing Stadium

The match will be played at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Reading team news

Reading will have to navigate this fixture without several key players. Jeriel Dorsett, Harlee Dean, Michael Craig, and Ben Elliott remain sidelined through injury.

Additionally, Amadou Mbengue is not expected to return until April due to a knee issue, while Louie Holzman has also been ruled out.

Wrexham team news

For the visitors, injuries continue to be a concern, with Cannon, Luke Bolton, Callum Burton, and Palmer all unavailable.

There is also uncertainty surrounding midfielder George Dobson’s availability after he missed Saturday’s victory over Rotherham due to an ankle problem.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

