How to watch today's Reading vs Tottenham pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Reading and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A notable pre-season friendly takes place at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, as League One side Reading host Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

The fixture serves as a valuable opportunity for both clubs: Reading look to test themselves against top-flight competition ahead of the new League One season, while Tottenham begin a new era under manager Thomas Frank after their Europa League triumph.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Reading vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on SPURSPLAY in the US, with highlights and post-match interviews being made available on the same platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Reading vs Tottenham kick-off time

The match will be played at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Reading team news

Reading enter this pre-season challenge amid a productive summer, having secured several key contract renewals and recruited Paudie O’Connor and Jack Stevens to bolster the defense.

Lewis Wing recently signed a new deal, adding stability in midfield. The squad remains largely intact from last season, which ended with a seventh-place finish in League One. No significant injuries or suspensions are reported; all primary starters and first-team regulars are expected to feature.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham launch their pre-season preparations after capturing the UEFA Europa League title, aiming to implement Thomas Frank’s tactical vision for the new campaign. Excitement surrounds several summer arrivals - most notably, Mohammed Kudus, who is expected to make his club debut.

The first-team squad is close to full strength, with no major injuries or suspensions limiting selection. Spurs are anticipated to field a strong lineup including returning stars and new signings, blending experience with prospects.

