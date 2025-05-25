How to watch today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as start time and team news.

Fresh off a morale-boosting win, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to wrap up their IPL 2025 campaign on a high with back-to-back victories, while Kolkata Knight Riders, despite missing out on the playoffs, will be keen to finish their season on a positive note.

SRH’s batting unit has been firing on all cylinders in recent outings, piling up an impressive 437 runs across their last two innings while losing only 10 wickets. That scoring spree translated into consecutive wins, underlining the team’s renewed confidence with the bat.

In contrast, KKR have struggled with rhythm and consistency, partly due to limited game time in recent weeks. With their playoff hopes dashed, some of their players may already be mentally shifting focus to upcoming commitments beyond the IPL.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

SRH vs KKR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India.

Date Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium Location Delhi, India

How to watch SRH vs KKR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SRH vs KKR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

Sunrisers’ fortunes often hinge on their top order, particularly the explosive Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander has been a revelation this season, smashing 407 runs in 12 innings at a blistering strike rate of 193. When he gets going, Hyderabad typically posts or chases down daunting totals.

Their middle order, though inconsistent, features match-winners in Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar. Kishan’s blistering 94 off 48 balls in his last outing showed the kind of damage they’re capable of when they find their groove. Meanwhile, Aniket Verma has quietly contributed crucial late-order runs, striking at 165 and providing finishing touches when needed.

With the ball, SRH are finally settling into a rhythm. Skipper Pat Cummins is leading from the front, and Harshal Patel’s variations have been effective in tying down batters through the middle overs. Eshan Malinga has been one of the surprises of the season, collecting 10 wickets from six appearances while keeping a lid on the scoring with an economy under control. His spells have brought stability in the latter stages of innings.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari/ Harsh Dubey.

Impact Player: Travis Head

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

As for KKR, their batting has lacked continuity. Ajinkya Rahane has been the steady hand with 375 runs from 11 innings, but others around him haven’t found similar consistency. Quinton de Kock’s exit and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s inclusion didn’t yield the spark the team needed, while Sunil Narine has played the occasional cameo at the top without converting starts.

There are, however, encouraging signs for the Knight Riders. Andre Russell appears to be rediscovering his hitting prowess, with back-to-back impactful knocks, 38 off 21 followed by a commanding unbeaten 57 off 25. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has also made his presence felt with 286 runs in 10 innings at an average of nearly 36 and a healthy strike rate north of 145.

Their bowling unit has shown more cohesion. The pace duo of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have bagged 31 wickets between them, although their death bowling has left room for improvement. In the spin department, Varun Chakaravarthy and Narine have held firm during the middle overs, combining for 17 wickets and often applying the brakes when momentum swings. Russell, too, has contributed with useful overs late in the innings, picking up timely wickets and keeping things tight.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Quinton de Kock/Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Anrich Nortje, Ramandeep Singh , Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Impact Player: Manish Pandey/ Venkatesh Iyer

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Over the course of 29 head-to-head meetings, the Kolkata Knight Riders have had the upper hand in their rivalry with Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR has emerged victorious in 19 of those clashes, showcasing a clear dominance in this matchup. SRH, on the other hand, has managed to come out on top just nine times, with one encounter ending without a winner after a tie.

SRH vs KKR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Dry with clear skies and temperatures holding at 30c.

Dry with clear skies and temperatures holding at 30c. Pitch: Bowling-Friendly, high scoring

The match will be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, a surface known to be batter-friendly, especially under lights. The pitch typically plays true, rewarding timing and stroke-making through the arc. While spinners may get some assistance as the game progresses, it rarely becomes a decisive factor. Warm and humid conditions are expected, but with no rain on the radar, a full contest is on the cards.