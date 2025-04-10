How to watch today's Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals, as well as start time and team news.

Match 20 of IPL 2025 sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru locking horns with Delhi Capitals in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this Thursday.

With both sides hitting their stride early in the season, the clash carries plenty of intrigue. RCB currently occupy third spot on the table with three wins from four, while DC are flying high at the summit following a trio of emphatic victories.

RCB come into this one riding a wave of confidence. Their latest victory — a tense 12-run triumph over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede — showcased a blend of explosive batting and steady nerves with the ball. After racking up 221/5, they weathered a fierce MI fightback in the death overs.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RCB vs DC: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals will take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

Date Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, India

How to watch RCB vs DC online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RCB vs DC Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

Virat Kohli continues to lead the charge with the bat, notching a stylish 67 off 42 balls and pushing his season tally to 167 runs at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of 143.85. Rajat Patidar added fuel to the fire with a blistering 64 off 32, while Jitesh Sharma (40* off 19) and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22) chipped in with vital contributions to keep the scoreboard ticking.

RCB’s batting depth is a real asset this year — the presence of Tim David at No. 7 underlines just how dangerous they can be. Philip Salt is yet to make a mark, but with his firepower, a breakout innings could be around the corner.

On the bowling front — long considered RCB’s Achilles’ heel — there’s been a marked improvement. Josh Hazlewood has been delivering under pressure, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is offering precision with the new ball. In the middle overs, the trio of Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, and Liam Livingstone have provided control and subtle variations to stifle opposition momentum.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against DC

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Delhi Capitals Team News

As for Delhi Capitals, they've burst out of the gates this season, reeling off three straight wins to stake their claim at the top. Their most recent outing saw them defeat Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs at Chepauk, thanks to a solid all-round showing.

KL Rahul was the linchpin again, anchoring the innings with a composed 77 off 51. His ability to rotate strike and switch gears when needed gives DC a reliable platform at the top. The middle order is in good nick too, with Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, and Axar Patel all providing stability and scoring firepower.

Jake Fraser-McGurk hasn't hit his stride yet, but with his aggressive approach and form from last season, he could thrive on a flat Chinnaswamy deck. Ashutosh Sharma has also emerged as a potent finisher, capable of swinging the game in the final overs with his fearless strokeplay.

On the bowling side, Mitchell Starc has been in menacing form, claiming 9 wickets from three matches while keeping his economy under nine. Kuldeep Yadav has been equally effective, snaring six wickets at a miserly rate of six runs per over. While Mohit Sharma has leaked runs, his knack for mixing it up could still pay dividends. Axar Patel's tidy spells through the middle will also be key in slowing RCB's free-scoring lineup.

DC Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar/ Faf du Plessis

RCB vs DC Head-to-Head Records

Across 30 previous IPL clashes between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it's RCB who have historically had the upper hand, coming out on top in 19 of those contests, while DC have managed just 11 victories. Even in recent matchups, the trend holds — RCB have dominated the rivalry with a 5-1 edge in their last six showdowns. The Capitals' most recent success against the Bengaluru outfit came back in 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

RCB vs DC pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies

Clear skies Pitch: Flat

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been a paradise for batters. It's flat, true, and often unforgiving for bowlers — although spinners have found success here when the surface offers a hint of grip. With no rain expected and mild, slightly overcast skies forecast, conditions look ideal for an uninterrupted run-fest.

Teams batting first average 168 at this ground, but history suggests they’ll need significantly more. Just last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad blasted a record-breaking 287 against RCB here. Come Thursday, anything under 210-220 might feel under par.