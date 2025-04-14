How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Boston Red Sox (8-9) hit the road Monday to take on division rival Tampa Bay Rays (7-8) in an AL East showdown at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Tampa Bay comes off an impressive 8-3 win over Atlanta, powered by Junior Caminero’s big day at the plate. The young slugger went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, while Joseph Boyle dominated on the mound, tossing five hitless innings with seven punchouts to earn the win.
Boston, meanwhile, edged the White Sox 3-1 behind a monster game from Trevor Story, who drove in all three runs with a double and a home run. Garrett Crochet was stellar, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out 11 over 7 1/3 innings.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
Date
Monday, April 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
Venue
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Location
Tampa, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Tampa Bay Rays team news
For the Rays, Jonathan Aranda continues to rake, hitting .395 with six doubles and a pair of home runs. He’s hitting .500 over his last five contests. Caminero, who leads the team with three homers, enters the game on a two-game hit streak and is hitting .316 over his last five. Kameron Misner (.361) and Yandy Díaz (.210) have also been producing lately, both riding multi-game hit streaks.
Shane Baz gets the nod for Tampa at the third start of the year. The right-hander has been sharp early, allowing just two earned runs while striking out 16. He also fared well against Boston last season, surrendering just four earned runs in 13 innings.
Boston Red Sox team news
On Boston's side, Wilyer Abreu has been their offensive catalyst, leading the team in average (.340), home runs (3), and RBI (12). Kristian Campbell is batting .309 with four doubles, while Story, coming off a standout performance, is tied for the team lead in home runs.
Tanner Houck makes his fourth start of the season for the Sox. The 28-year-old righty is still searching for his first win, holding a 0-1 record and a 4.41 ERA. In his latest outing, he gave up just one earned run over 6.2 innings in a tough-luck loss to Toronto.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/22/25
ST
Tampa Bay Rays
Boston Red Sox
14-2
03/05/25
ST
Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays
4-2
02/26/25
ST
Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays
2-8
02/22/25
ST
Tampa Bay Rays
Boston Red Sox
4-6
09/30/24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays
3-1