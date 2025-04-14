How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays vs the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox (8-9) hit the road Monday to take on division rival Tampa Bay Rays (7-8) in an AL East showdown at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Tampa Bay comes off an impressive 8-3 win over Atlanta, powered by Junior Caminero’s big day at the plate. The young slugger went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, while Joseph Boyle dominated on the mound, tossing five hitless innings with seven punchouts to earn the win.

Boston, meanwhile, edged the White Sox 3-1 behind a monster game from Trevor Story, who drove in all three runs with a double and a home run. Garrett Crochet was stellar, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out 11 over 7 1/3 innings.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue George M. Steinbrenner Field Location Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Tampa Bay Rays team news

For the Rays, Jonathan Aranda continues to rake, hitting .395 with six doubles and a pair of home runs. He’s hitting .500 over his last five contests. Caminero, who leads the team with three homers, enters the game on a two-game hit streak and is hitting .316 over his last five. Kameron Misner (.361) and Yandy Díaz (.210) have also been producing lately, both riding multi-game hit streaks.

Shane Baz gets the nod for Tampa at the third start of the year. The right-hander has been sharp early, allowing just two earned runs while striking out 16. He also fared well against Boston last season, surrendering just four earned runs in 13 innings.

Boston Red Sox team news

On Boston's side, Wilyer Abreu has been their offensive catalyst, leading the team in average (.340), home runs (3), and RBI (12). Kristian Campbell is batting .309 with four doubles, while Story, coming off a standout performance, is tied for the team lead in home runs.

Tanner Houck makes his fourth start of the season for the Sox. The 28-year-old righty is still searching for his first win, holding a 0-1 record and a 4.41 ERA. In his latest outing, he gave up just one earned run over 6.2 innings in a tough-luck loss to Toronto.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record